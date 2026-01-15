Anzeige
15.01.2026 13:18 Uhr
CapaSystems A/S: CapaSystems Unveils CapaOne, a Cloud-Based Unified Endpoint Management Platform Built to Extend Microsoft Intune

European-built platform consolidates endpoint operations into a single operational layer for modern IT teams

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CapaSystems A/S, a European leader in endpoint management and cyber security innovation with more than 30 years of experience, today announced the launch of CapaOne (www.capaone.com), a fully integrated, cloud-native endpoint management platform designed to extend and complete Microsoft Intune.

Built to meet European data sovereignty and compliance requirements, CapaOne simplifies modern IT operations by unifying patching, driver management, vulnerability handling, asset visibility, mobile device management, and privileged access control into a single, intuitive platform. By consolidating critical endpoint capabilities into one operational layer, CapaOne enables IT teams to reduce tool sprawl, strengthen security posture, and lower total cost of ownership while delivering IT at scale.

Martin Søndergaard, CEO of CapaSystems, said:

"Endpoint management has become a cornerstone of modern cyber security. As organizations face increasing cyber threats and growing regulatory pressure, they need full visibility and control over who accesses their data. CapaOne is built in Denmark and hosted in Europe, giving global organizations confidence that their devices, data, and people are protected under European regulatory frameworks such as GDPR and NIS2. Designed to complement Microsoft Intune, CapaOne gives organizations a clear advantage in extending their Microsoft strategy while reducing complexity and risk."

For decades, CapaSystems' proven on-premises solution, CapaInstaller, has supported thousands of IT professionals in managing global endpoint operations. CapaOne builds on this 30-year foundation, delivering trusted endpoint expertise in a modern, cloud-based solution designed to help organizations operate securely and efficiently in today's evolving threat landscape.

CapaOne Platform

CapaOne's new brand identity reflects its strong heritage while signalling the next phase of growth and innovation in endpoint management.

For more information, visit www.capaone.com.

About CapaOne

CapaOne is a cloud-based SaaS platform designed to extend and complete Microsoft Intune, providing IT teams with a smarter way to manage endpoints across Microsoft, Android, and Apple environments. By consolidating endpoint operations into a single solution, CapaOne reduces tool sprawl, simplifies operations, and lowers total cost of ownership. Built in Denmark and hosted in Europe, CapaOne is fully aligned with European data protection and compliance standards. CapaOne is owned by CapaSystems A/S, a European leader in endpoint management and cyber security innovation with more than 30 years of experience. (www.capaone.com)

Media Contact
Rikke Borup
media@capasystems.com
+45 70 10 70 55

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860566/CapaSystems_CapaOne.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860565/CapaOne_Logo.jpg

CapaOne Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capasystems-unveils-capaone-a-cloud-based-unified-endpoint-management-platform-built-to-extend-microsoft-intune-302662350.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
