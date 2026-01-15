Anzeige
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 11:13
32,080 Euro
+1,13 % +0,360
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
15.01.2026 13:18 Uhr
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi's 2025 annual revenue and adjusted EBITA margin exceed previous outlook

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO: SOBI) announces today that revenue and adjusted EBITA margin for the full year 2025 were higher than previous outlook. Full-year revenue was approximately SEK 28.2 B, representing approximately 15 per cent growth at constant exchange rate (CER)[1]. Adjusted EBITA margin1,[2] was approximately 40 per cent of revenues.

The main reason for the increased revenue was higher than expected Q4 sales for Doptelet, Gamifant and the Haemophilia portfolio.

The adjusted EBITA margin¹,² was increased due to the higher than expected revenue.

At the publication of the Q3 2025 report on 20 October 2025 Sobi stated the outlook for the full year 2025 to be: Revenue was anticipated to grow by a low double-digit percentage at CER¹ and adjusted EBITA margin¹,² was anticipated to be in the mid to high-30s per cent of?revenue.

Sobi will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 report on Thursday 5 February 2026 at 8:00 am CET.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12:30 CET on 15 January 2026.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

[1] Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

[2] Excluding items affecting comparability (IAC).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-s-2025-annual-revenue-and-adjusted-ebita-margin-exceed-previous-outlook,c4292981

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4292981/3878887.pdf

Sobi's 2025 annual revenue and adjusted EBITA margin exceed previous outlook

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobis-2025-annual-revenue-and-adjusted-ebita-margin-exceed-previous-outlook-302662353.html

