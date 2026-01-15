Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T6R0 | ISIN: US23131B3078 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YN
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 08:20
13,500 Euro
+0,75 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 13:38 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Currency Exchange International, Corp.: Currency Exchange International to Report its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Results on January 21, 2026, and Host Earnings Conference Call on January 22, 2026, at 8:30 AM EST

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:CXI)(OTCQX:CURN), will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End of 2025 (ended October 31, 2025) after-market close on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.

CXI Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release:
The Company will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End of 2025 after-market close on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call Details:
The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 8:30am EST. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

- Toll Free: (+1) 800 717 1738
- Conference ID number: 67127

For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.
Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com ("CXIFX"), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com ("OnlineFX").

Contact Information
For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com
Website: www.ceifx.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this press release.

SOURCE: Currency Exchange International, Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/currency-exchange-international-to-report-its-2025-fourth-quarter-an-1127402

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.