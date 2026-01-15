

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies extended gains in the past 24 hours amidst strong inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. A jump in Bitcoin's crypto market dominance also supported sentiment. Close to 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with year-to-date gains of more than a percent. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased more than 1 percent overnight.



Improvement in the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market was reflected in the CMC Fear and Greed Index as well. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved further in the 'neutral' territory with a jump to 54 from 52 a day earlier and 43 a week earlier.



Markets in the meanwhile also digested developments on the regulatory front that witnessed the Senate Banking Committee delay its discussion of the much-anticipated crypto market-structure bill. This follows crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. withdrawing support for the latest version of the legislation.



Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - softening from the levels a day earlier. Liquidations in the past 24 hours stood at $449 million versus $686 million a day earlier.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $840 million on Wednesday, rising from $754 million on Tuesday and $117 million on Monday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with inflows of $648 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded inflows of $125 million.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $175 million on Wednesday versus $130 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $82 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.27 trillion, increasing 1.37 percent overnight. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased 5 percent overnight to $148 billion. Close to 18 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 50 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin has rallied 1.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $96,614.06. The current price is around 23 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 7.5 percent in the past week. The 24-hour trading ranged between $97,860.60 and $94,647.19.



Ethereum added 1.9 percent overnight to trade at $3,352.37. The leading alternate coin is now trading 32 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,397.90 and $3,278.35.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 8th and Ethereum 35th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin currently dominates 59.1 percent of the overall crypto market versus 58.6 percent a day ago and 58.3 percent a week ago. Ethereum also increased its share of the crypto market to 12.4 percent from 12.3 percent a day ago and 12.2 percent a week ago.



4th ranked XRP edged down 0.18 percent overnight to trade at $2.11, around 45 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB gained 0.87 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $938.62. BNB is trading 32 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 0.62 percent overnight to $144.90. SOL's current price is around 51 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 1.3 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3053. The trading price is 31 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin slipped 1.6 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1439. DOGE is now trading 80 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also lost 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.4052. ADA is currently trading 87 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



In line with the momentum in privacy coins, 56th ranked Decred (DCR), a privacy coin that combines Proof of Work and Proof Stake consensus mechanisms topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 30.6 percent. 39th ranked Internet Computer (ICP), a cryptocurrency tagged to the AI & Big data category followed with overnight gains of 11.1 percent.



72nd ranked Story (IP), a Layer 1 blockchain designed to serve as the foundation for intellectual property on the internet topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 29.2 percent. 99th ranked Lighter (LIT) followed with overnight losses of 11.3 percent.



