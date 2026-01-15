

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections.



CDC reported that 45 people across 21 states have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella. 12 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.



People in this outbreak have reported eating Live It Up Super Greens supplement powder.



On Wednesday, the company informed the FDA that it would initiate a voluntary recall.



CDC advised those who have any of these recalled products in their home to throw them out or contact the company about returns.



Consumers have been advised not to eat any recalled Live it Up Super Greens supplement powders.



'Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled super greens supplement powders using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Call your healthcare provider if you have severe Salmonella symptoms,' CDC said.



Traders have been warned against selling or serving recalled Live it Up Super Green supplement powders.



Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News