enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Announces Reverse Stock Split

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1 for 35 (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on January 20, 2026 and the Company's common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis on January 20, 2026 under the Company's existing trading symbol "NVNO". At such time, the Company's common stock will also commence trading under a new CUSIP number 29415J205.

"The Reverse Stock Split, which was approved by stockholders at the Company's annual meeting on December 11, 2025, is an important first step in a multi-part plan for 2026 that we expect will create value for shareholders and reestablish our roadmap for enVVeno medical to become the preeminent company for treating deep venous disease," commented Robert Berman, CEO of enVVeno Medical. "We have been busy working on our strategic plans for 2026, the details of which will become evident in the coming weeks, and regaining compliance with listing requirements for The Nasdaq Capital Market positions the Company to execute those plans."

At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every thirty-five (35) shares of NVNO common stock issued and outstanding will be combined into one (1) share of common stock issued and outstanding, with no change to the par value of $0.00001 per share. This will reduce the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 22.9 million shares to approximately 655 thousand shares. The Company will not issue fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split and will instead pay cash for any fractional shares resulting from the reverse split. The shares and exercise prices, as applicable, underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards and warrants will also be adjusted accordingly.

The Company's transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, will provide stockholders of record holding certificates representing pre-split shares of the Company's common stock as of the effective date, a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of shares. Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to such broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Additional information regarding the Reverse Stock Split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement (Form DEF 14A) and revised definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2025 and December 2, 2025, respectively. Equiniti can be reached by phone at (877) 248-6417 (toll free) or (718) 921-8317.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

