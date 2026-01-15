Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Expands Bornite Zone within Large Porphyry Copper System

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assay results from its expanded and completed 2025 drilling program at the Soo Copper Project ("Soo Copper" or the "Project") located near Batchewana Bay, Ontario. These new results continue to expand a continuous zone of porphyry copper mineralization first highlighted earlier last year in MJ-25-01 which was later found to contain very high-grade bornite mineralization as previously reported in discovery hole MEPS-25-02 (see press release dated September 29, 2025).

Highlights

MEPS-25-11 and MEPS-25-12 delivered wide and high-grade copper (Cu) intercepts consistent with the mineralization style discovered in MEPS-25-02 (see Table 1 for full results and Figures 4 and 5). MEPS-25-12 intersected 300.5m of 0.4% Copper Equivalent (CuEq) starting at 131.6m depth, including 50m of 0.92% CuEq starting at 315.5m depth. MEPS-25-11 intersected 279.5m of 0.31% CuEq starting at 135.2m depth, including 11.4m of 1.69% CuEq starting at 344.1m depth.

Results further define a higher-grade bornite core within a continuously copper-mineralized 400m × 400m area that remains open to the east, south, and at depth. The interval of strongest bornite accumulation in MEPS-25-12 graded 2.42% CuEq across 10.0m starting from 343.0m depth (Figure 2).

MEPS-25-01 expanded the footprint of copper mineralization by approximately 300m to the south, opening a large untested area of near-surface potential while also intersecting a higher grade 10.0m interval grading 1% CuEq starting at 370.5m depth, confirming that the copper mineral system extends a long way to the south (Figure 3).

Seven of the holes reported today tested the western extension of the system, within the broader 1,000m × 600m area evaluated in the 2025 program.

Results released today represent 17 of 33 drillholes (6,267m) completed in 2025, including four holes previously released, with assays pending for 12 additional holes from the central core of the system. The majority of these pending results are from neighbouring drill holes within this emerging bornite zone and are expected to have a significant impact on the resource development potential and plans for 2026 follow-up drilling.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director, commented, "These latest results continue to demonstrate the scale and zonation of a large, mineralized porphyry system. They reinforce the importance of exploring both the broader system and the high-grade bornite discovery area to unlock additional new discoveries. We look forward to reporting the remaining assays from our 2025 drill program and to commencing our upcoming winter drill campaign next month, where we aim to rapidly advance our understanding of the system's copper potential while fully leveraging the project's excellent accessibility and existing infrastructure."

Figure 1. Plan map of 2025 drilling and reported results on holes.

Figure 2: Long section of 2025 drilling and reported results on holes.

Figure 3: Cross section of highlight holes.

Building on the discovery made in MEPS-25-02, which confirmed a new style of high-grade copper-gold mineralization near surface, occurring approximately 200m south of the long, continuous copper interval in MJ-25-01 (see press release dated May 29, 2025), Sterling has demonstrated that the Soo Copper mineral system is substantially larger and richer than previously recognized, and that significant potential exists for an initial near-surface mineral resource that could be rapidly evaluated. Consequently, the Company accelerated its strategic plans by expanding the 2025 program, moving directly into a resource-exploration drilling program of the discovery area, and laying the foundation for a larger 2026 campaign.

MEPS-25-01 was drilled southwards away from the discovery area (Figure 3) and intercepted broad intervals of continuous porphyry copper style mineralization (e.g., 186.6m of 0.26% Cu including 26.8m of 0.58% CuEq) that extend a long way into a previously untested area to the south. This newly defined corridor of continuous copper-gold mineralization as well as a higher grade 10.0m interval grading 1.07% CuEq starting at 370.5m depth, opens up a large new zone that will be one focus of the Company's 2026 drill program.

It is thought that MEPS-25-02 drilled through the high grade bornite copper zone into a lower grade molybdenum-copper zone, demonstrating the presence of a large, metal zoned porphyry system. The high-grade zone crossed in MEPS-25-02 is still wide open to the east, south and at depth.

Drilling to the west of the MEPS discovery successfully followed the 1km long resistivity low corridor and corresponding soil geochemical trend, testing a 500m wide section of this structural geophysical target. Holes in this western area generally intersected broad intervals of copper mineralization dominated by chalcopyrite, with increasing pyrite and pyrrhotite content toward the west. Within this 1km by 500m drill window, the strongest copper grades continued to occur to the east, anchoring the centre of the bornite zone outlined earlier in the 2025 program.

A fan of drill holes (MEPS-25-07, 08, 09, and 10) completed in a valley directly west of the discovery area all intersected bornite, with holes closer to the discovery centre, particularly 07, 09, and 10, returning the widest intervals. These results extend the footprint of the bornite zone by approximately 250m to the west and demonstrate that the valley hosts the potential for both wide zones of copper mineralization and locally high-grade intervals. Holes MEPS-25-08 and MEPS-25-09 each returned high-grade copper hosted in chalcopyrite and associated with magnetite rich M-veins, including 0.25 m grading 9.28% CuEq in MEPS-25-08 and 0.30 m grading 15.73% CuEq in MEPS-25-09.

The valley holes also intersected extensive faulting, which appears to play an important role in localizing high-grade mineralization within the system. This structural preparation, combined with the continuation of bornite and high-grade copper farther west than previously demonstrated, provides a compelling new target corridor for follow-up drilling in 2026.

To date, 117 new samples returned assays exceeding 1.0% Cu from drill holes completed after discovery hole MEPS-25-02, demonstrating the potential for the nearby discovery of additional high-grade zones that will impact the resource development potential which has become an important focus of the Company. Additional assays from logged copper-mineralized drill intercepts remain pending and will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

The Company continues target development work of additional copper mineralization centres across the property, including the Gimlet target (see press release dated October 8, 2025), where initial drill testing will be part of the 2026 drill program.

Jeremy Niemi, SVP Exploration, commented, "The combination of broad copper mineralization in MEPS-25-01 and the high-grade zones discovered in MEPS-25-02 made it clear that our copper system warranted a faster, more aggressive drilling approach. That's why we expanded our 2025 program and are preparing for a significantly larger 2026 resource exploration drill program. The 117 new samples over 1.0% copper - outside the original discovery area - illustrate that high-grade domains are emerging across multiple parts of the system."

Dr. Neil O'Brien, Chief Geologist, commented, "Drilling has indicated that the bornite-rich copper-gold mineralization is closely associated with the presence of the earliest porphyry ("GFP") dykes with the grades generally increasing towards the contacts with these dykes. While these mineralized GFP dykes have been intercepted in the majority of drillholes, some holes intercepting multiple dykes, additional drilling is required to establish the preferred orientation of these dykes and therefore the orientation of the very high-grade bornite mineralization. However, the drilling has confirmed that a broad halo of continuous bornite-chalcopyrite copper mineralization exists between, and away from these dykes, allowing for the potential development of a mineral resource that comes to surface."

Figure 4. Massive chalcopyrite mineralization in MEPS-25-11 at 349.55m grading 13.1% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 340 ppm Mo

Figure 5. Bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization in MEPS-25-12 at 348.2m grading 8.2% Cu, 4.86 g/t Au, 71.4 g/t Ag and 20 ppm Mo

Table 1. Significant Assay Intervals

Drillhole Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) MEPS-25-01 Central 3.9 484 480.1 0.17 4.3 0.016 0.79 0.20 Including 194.7 381.5 186.63 0.26 3.6 0.022 1.12 0.30 Including 213 260.5 47.5 0.40 4.1 0.019 1.77 0.44 Including 254 260.5 6.5 0.64 3.9 0.032 1.87 0.70 Including 354.7 381.5 26.8 0.48 8.5 0.088 1.34 0.58 Including 370.5 380.5 10 0.87 17.6 0.19 2.35 1.07 MEPS-25-02 Central 5 341 336 0.43 43.5 0.39 2.75 0.83 Including 47.5 310 262.5 0.52 46.6 0.49 3.15 1.02 Including 179.72 248 68.28 1.39 71 1.83 8.46 3.13 Including 181.25 181.65 0.4 13.3 3 1.03 22.9 14.5 Including 215.6 224.75 9.15 6.8 80.6 13.2 46.26 18.92 Including 219.85 220.45 0.6 21.3 2 196 168 193.85 Including 220.45 221 0.55 33 2 0.342 210 36.04 And 341 461 120 0.06 460.1 0.008 0.57 0.31 MEPS-25-03 Central 1.12 318 316.88 0.16 33.1 0.017 0.5 0.20 Including 78.25 147 68.75 0.28 13 0.023 0.89 0.32 Including 98.25 125 26.75 0.45 14.3 0.037 1.49 0.51 Including 105 111 6.0 0.94 7.3 0.079 3.86 1.06 MEPS-25-04 Central 12.42 360 347.58 0.20 75.9 0.022 1.42 0.28 Including 14 35 21 0.37 126.1 0.058 2.04 0.52 Including 162 328 166 0.30 18 0.029 2.23 0.36 Including 220.5 237 16.5 0.97 34 0.091 10.07 1.20 Including 231.5 237 5.5 1.62 21.4 0.16 20.14 2.03 Including 231.5 231.75 0.25 8.31 0.5 0.39 75.3 9.64 Including 233.5 236 2.5 2.27 13.5 0.26 34.94 2.96 MEPS-25-05 West 1.25 252 250.75 0.06 1.4 0.010 0.34 0.08 Including 49 51.7 2.7 0.58 0.5 0.035 2.78 0.65 Including 190.77 191.23 0.46 2.15 6 0.2 9.9 2.45 MEPS-25-06 West 4.7 337 332.3 0.08 2.3 0.009 0.34 0.10 Including 151.3 151.5 0.2 1.95 8 0.21 7.6 2.24 Including 221 223 2 0.48 4 0.038 1.35 0.54 MEPS-25-07 Central 0.8 418 417.2 0.13 22.1 0.017 0.72 0.16 Including 156 383.4 227.4 0.18 12.6 0.021 1.08 0.22 Including 335 383.4 48.4 0.32 38.5 0.043 1.89 0.40 Including 335.6 340 4.4 0.94 128.8 0.089 4.99 1.15 MEPS-25-08 Central 0.61 348 347.39 0.14 2.7 0.015 0.52 0.16 Including 51 283 232 0.19 3 0.020 0.65 0.22 Including 51 86 35 0.20 0.8 0.036 0.6 0.24 Including 251.75 283 31.25 0.60 4.1 0.019 1.51 0.64 Including 251.75 259 7.25 1.41 8.9 0.035 3.31 1.49 Including 251.75 254.36 2.61 3.17 8.2 0.073 6.95 3.33 Including 251.75 252 0.25 8.82 0.5 0.24 19.3 9.28 Including 274 281 7 0.87 2 0.035 2.13 0.93 MEPS-25-09 Central 3.04 381.2 378.16 0.14 7.8 0.011 0.56 0.16 Including 125.86 381.2 255.34 0.18 11.3 0.013 0.68 0.21 Including 223 270 47 0.42 31.1 0.020 1.08 0.47 Including 223 227 4 0.91 10.8 0.037 2.09 0.97 Including 255.7 270 14.3 0.62 90.3 0.026 1.36 0.71 Including 255.7 256 0.3 14.9 4 0.56 26.6 15.73 Including 346 365.15 19.15 0.34 8 0.020 1.37 0.38 MEPS-25-10 Central 1.55 444 442.45 0.12 16.3 0.017 0.6 0.16 Including 45.5 86 40.5 0.16 1.1 0.032 0.62 0.20 Including 68 73 5 0.56 0.5 0.032 1.78 0.61 Including 221 402 181 0.18 9 0.020 0.89 0.21 Including 373 402 29 0.27 19 0.047 1.33 0.34 Including 393 397.6 4.6 0.68 6.1 0.18 3.25 0.88 MEPS-25-11 Central 2.05 441 438.95 0.19 22 0.026 1.12 0.24 Including 135.23 414.75 279.52 0.25 25.1 0.034 1.39 0.31 Including 336.75 355.5 18.75 0.98 33.6 0.12 4.93 1.17 Including 344.12 355.5 11.38 1.42 39.7 0.18 6.63 1.69 Including 349.55 349.83 0.28 13.1 338 0.2 22 13.74 Including 410.3 414.1 3.8 0.72 90.3 0.11 4.28 0.91 MEPS-25-12 Central 2.15 438 435.85 0.24 53.8 0.035 1.32 0.31 Including 131.55 432 300.45 0.30 69.7 0.046 1.67 0.40 Including 131.55 409.15 277.6 0.32 73.5 0.048 1.75 0.42 Including 177 183.89 6.89 1.10 57.1 0.18 4.82 1.35 Including 315.46 365.35 49.89 0.67 150 0.12 4.37 0.92 Including 343 358 15 1.46 151 0.32 9.63 1.95 Including 343 352.9 9.9 1.81 155.8 0.43 11.84 2.42 Including 343 349.2 6.2 2.56 236.9 0.67 17.75 3.49 Including 346.8 349.2 2.4 4.92 377 1.62 38.42 7.02 Including 348.2 348.7 0.5 8.62 18 4.86 71.4 13.79 Including 391 395 4 1.06 43.1 0.14 6.05 1.29 MJ-25-04 West No Significant Results MJ-25-05 West 255.4 255.7 0.3 1.09 0.5 0.11 5.1 1.25 Including 340.6 363 22.4 0.14 2.5 0.011 0.67 0.16 Including 348.7 349.05 0.35 1.26 0.5 0.06 3.3 1.36 MJ-25-06 West 5 390 385 0.066 2.1 0.015 0.54 0.09 Including 74 75 1 0.019 0.5 2.57 0.3 2.26 Including 168.7 182 13.3 0.19 4.4 0.018 0.78 0.21 Including 168.7 169.2 0.5 2.03 32 0.11 3.7 2.19 Including 302 323 21 0.15 1.4 0.012 0.57 0.17 MJ-25-07 West 2.45 288 285.55 0.09 4.7 0.01 0.41 0.11 Including 28.8 29.3 0.5 1.36 5 0.054 4.5 1.47 Including 80 141.5 61.5 0.15 2.3 0.012 0.55 0.17 Including 218 288 70 0.12 9.7 0.012 0.54 0.14 Including 277 277.25 0.25 1.47 2 0.13 2.6 1.61 RB-25-01 Richards 3 279 276 0.05 2 0.009 0.3 0.06 Including 105.45 105.7 0.25 1.1 3 0.044 4.7 1.2 Including 243 248 5 0.2 4.4 0.014 0.86 0.23

Intervals may not represent true widths which are not yet known and capping has not been applied to grades. CuEq grade calculations for reporting assumes spot metal prices January 8, 2026 metal prices of US$5.81/lb Cu, US$32.12/lb Mo, US$4452/oz Au and US$78.14/oz Ag and recoveries of 90% Cu, 85% Mo, 70% Au, 60% Ag. Recoveries used are from recent test work on the Solaris, Warintza Project in Peru which is a similar style mineralization to Soo Copper. See "Mineral Resource Estimate Update - NI 43-101 Technical Report, Warintza Project, Ecuador" with an effective date of July 1, 2024, and available on SEDAR+ under Solaris Resources profile.

Table 2. Hole locations, directions and final depths.

Hole number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Dip Azimuth CH-25-01 680,287 5,212,436 507 375 -70 0 MEPS-25-01 681,062 5,212,466 455 484 -45 158 MEPS-25-02 681,061 5,212,471 457 597 -70 330 MEPS-25-03 681,061 5,212,471 457 318 -80 330 MEPS-25-04 681,154 5,212,669 421 360 -46 224 MEPS-25-05 680,298 5,212,241 488 252 -45 135 MEPS-25-06 680,665 5,212,261 446 337 -65 360 MEPS-25-07 680,766 5,212,326 419 418 -45 50 MEPS-25-08 680,766 5,212,326 419 348 -45 360 MEPS-25-09 680,766 5,212,326 419 381.2 -44 25 MEPS-25-10 680,766 5,212,326 419 444 -45 35 MEPS-25-11 680,877 5,212,702 504 441 -49 133 MEPS-25-12 680,877 5,212,702 504 438 -52 138 MJ-25-03 681,125 5,212,744 421 354 -53 199 MJ-25-04 680,478 5,212,682 477 102 -80 180 MJ-25-05 680,479 5,212,681 477 390 -45 180 MJ-25-06 680,477 5,212,683 477 390 -50 107 MJ-25-07 680,553 5,212,203 487 288 -65 360 RB-25-01 680,288 5,212,439 501 279 -53 168

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. Drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Thunder Bay lab by commercial transport. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Selected sample pulps were then analyzed for gold using a 30 g aliquot mixed with fire assay fluxes and Ag as a collector, placed in a fire clay crucible, gradually heated to 1060ºC for 60 min, and followed with an AA finish.

Laboratory QA/QC for the ICP analysis was 14% for each batch, including 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. Laboratory quality control for the gold fire assay included two blanks per 42 samples, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples). In-house QA/QC included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference materials (CRM).

Qualified Person

Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Evaluation for Sterling Metals has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper-one of the most critical of all critical metals-alongside gold, and with the project now demonstrating both scale and grade, Sterling sees the potential for Soo Copper to become a nationally significant asset as Canada accelerates its efforts to secure strategic copper resources. Prime Minister Carney's recent designation of copper as one of Canada's first five strategic assets underscores the importance of this discovery and its potential to emerge as a key project of national interest.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the Batchewana, Garden River, and Michipicoten First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

