Trane Technologies: How Trane Services Supports Retrofit Growth Across Asia Pacific

Trane Services teams across Asia Pacific are helping customers decarbonize, extend equipment life and strengthen operations through engineered retrofit solutions.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Across the Asia Pacific region, the demand for retrofits is increasing. Factors like stricter energy efficiency regulations, aging building infrastructure, and sustainability initiatives that prioritize retrofits over new construction drive this shift in customers who want to improve the performance of systems they already own.

This trend is especially visible in China, one of Trane Technologies' largest markets in Asia Pacific. For almost thirty years, Trane Technologies teams in China have supported local customers with equipment upgrades, performance improvements and long-term service programs.

By modernizing older units and integrating newer energy-saving technologies, Zhuang's team helps reduce energy use and emissions while extending the useful life of customers' equipment.

Significant energy and cost savings for customers

These improvements can be significant. Wang Juncan, Service Project Manager with Trane Services, explains that many customers see energy savings of 20 percent or more. For a facility that spends about 1 million USD a year on electricity, this means savings of nearly 200,000 USD each year.



China's larger market shows this trend. In July 2025, total electricity use hit historic levels, increasing by 8.6 percent compared to last year. As industrial activity increases and electricity demand grows, many companies are looking for practical ways to reduce consumption without halting production. Trane Technologies' capability in China, which includes manufacturing operations and an innovation center, gives local teams the tools and testing capability needed to support these upgrades.

Overcoming challenges to retrofit implementation

But reducing customer energy consumption isn't without its complexities. "I recall a project where our team developed a very detailed solution," says Wang. "Once fully prepared, we had to complete a planned system retrofit within a 20-minute window to ensure the client's production line would run 24 hours without stopping. The retrofit project had a long cycle and was heavy on tasks, but success depended on those critical 20 minutes."

The team delivered on its promise with no interruptions to production. Wang attributes his team's success to their professionalism, expertise and collaborative teamwork.

Building trust through long-term partnerships

Stories like this highlight the reality many customers face. They need improvement but can't afford production downtime. This is where, Zhuang believes, long-term partnership and trust is crucial.

"Every time we complete a retrofit project, it feels like going through an open-book exam. With every project, clients trust us more. We always serve clients with the right attitude and professional expertise." Over time, this trust becomes a lasting outcome of a retrofit program - that, and customers discover that the equipment they have relied on for years suddenly performs better, their energy use drops, their operations become steadier and decisions feel easier because the results are clear.

The demand for this kind of work is growing across Asia Pacific as companies look for ways to cut energy use, decarbonize and strengthen their operations. Trane Technologies' teams around the world are helping them do exactly that with careful planning, technical skill and a commitment to supporting customers throughout the equipment lifecycle.

