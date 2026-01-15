Clearway Energy, Inc: Clearway Signs Portfolio of Power Purchase Agreements with Google Totaling Nearly 1.2 GW Across Three States

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Group (Clearway) announced the 2025 execution of three new long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Google totaling 1.17 GW of carbon-free energy projects located in Missouri, Texas, and West Virginia.

Under the new agreements, Clearway will deliver carbon-free energy to local grids to support Google's data centers in SPP, ERCOT, and PJM for up to 20 years while driving economic growth across the local communities. Together, the three projects represent over $2.4 billion invested in reliable energy infrastructure.

Construction will begin this year on the projects totaling over 1 GW, with the first sites expected to come online in 2027 and 2028. The new agreements build on Google and Clearway's existing 71.5 MW PPA in operation in West Virginia, bringing the total partnership to 1.24 GW.

"Clearway is proud to collaborate with Google on a diverse portfolio of projects that will deliver near-term energy and capacity to help power Google's data centers across regions experiencing historic load growth," said Valerie Wooley, Senior Vice President of Origination at Clearway. "These projects represent the next step in Clearway's accelerated digital infrastructure development program, which is delivering speed to power across the country at the massive scale needed to enable data center growth."

"Strengthening the grid by deploying more reliable and clean energy is crucial for supporting the digital infrastructure that businesses and individuals depend on," said Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy, Google. "Our collaboration with Clearway will help power our data centers and the broader economic growth of communities within SPP, ERCOT, and PJM footprints."

The projects will deliver benefits to all three communities, including significant tax revenue supporting local schools, hospitals, and other public services, hundreds of local construction jobs, and ongoing community benefit initiatives such as Clearway's Adopt-a-School program.

