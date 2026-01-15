

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation moderated in December to the lowest level in three months, while the trade surplus increased in November amid strong growth in exports, separate reports from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 3.2 percent rise in November.



The annual price growth in housing and utilities softened from 3.5 percent to 3.3 percent. Similarly, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 4.1 percent from 4.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices were 5.7 percent more expensive, which was 4.4 percent in November.



EU-harmonized inflation also slowed to 2.7 percent in December from 3.1 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.5 percent in December after falling 0.2 percent in November. The HICP also showed an increase of 0.6 percent.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 5.8 billion in November from EUR 4.3 billion in October. Exports grew 8.9 percent monthly in November, while imports dropped by 0.2 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.2 billion in November from EUR 8.9 billion in the corresponding month last year as exports plunged 17.1 percent amid a 1.8 percent increase in imports.



