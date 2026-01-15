

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL), a property and casualty insurer, Thursday said that its catastrophe losses for December stood at $64 million after tax.



The total catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter were $165 million post tax.



The company sold 38,275 policies for December which is higher by 0.2 percent sequentially compared to 38,207 policies sold in November, and is 2 percent higher compared to 35,730 policies sold in December of last year.



In pre-market activity, ALL shares were trading at $198, up 1.02% on the New York Stock Exchange.



