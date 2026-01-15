Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A41HY9 | ISIN: KYG8827C1006 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Z5
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 09:55
14,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
15.01.2026 14:30 Uhr
Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

Date:15 January 2026

Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Malibu Life Holdings Limited
(the "Company")

Announcement of Transactions by a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the following transactions:

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

Liad Meidar

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd.

d)

Relationship to PDMR

Legal person controlled by Mr Meidar

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

USD 17.965

10,000

d)

Aggregated information
Aggregated Volume
Price




10,000

USD 179,650.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

Liad Meidar

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd.

d)

Relationship to PDMR

Legal person controlled by Mr Meidar

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

USD 18.00

10,000

d)

Aggregated information
Aggregated Volume
Price


10,000

USD 180,000.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name of PDMR

Liad Meidar

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd.

d)

Relationship to PDMR

Legal person controlled by Mr Meidar

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

USD 18.00

20,000

d)

Aggregated information
Aggregated Volume Price


20,000

USD 360,000.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)

Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600


© 2026 PR Newswire
