The patent infringement case was related to an unspecified TOPCon solar cell technology.Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar announced a "decisive victory" in the patent litigation proceedings against Singapore-based competitor Maxeon. According to Canadian Solar, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has ruled in its favor, stating that "all claims asserted by Maxeon against Canadian Solar relating to alleged infringement of patents at issue in the federal court litigation are invalid." "The final decision issued ...

