Thousands of Independent Coaches Gather Nationwide to Discuss Solutions to America's Metabolic Health Crisis

Medifast (NYSE: MED), the health and wellness company known for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system OPTAVIA, premiered its newest docuseries episode,Health by Design: Spain which explores the cultural, environmental, and community-driven factors promoting long, healthy lives. The second installment in the "Health by Design" series transports viewers to Galicia and Madrid, Spain spotlighting Galicia, a region renowned for its potential to become the country's first-ever Blue Zone a designation for areas where residents live markedly longer, healthier lives.

Hosted by OPTAVIAco-founder and independent coach Dr. Wayne "Dr. A" Andersen and President of Medifast, Nicholas Johnson, the episode explores how Spain's lifestyle fosters metabolic health, the foundation of overall well-being.

"Metabolic health isn't just about how long we live, but how well we live," said Dr. Andersen. "Spain's culture shows us that community and connection, combined with balanced routines and mindful living, are powerful tools for optimizing metabolic health."

Discovering the Secrets Behind Spain's Healthiest Communities

In "Health by Design: Spain," Dr. Andersen and Nicholas Johnson uncover what makes Galicia, Spain a model for metabolic health and longevity. The new addition to the series explores expert interviews and local insights that connect lifestyle factors to measurable health outcomes:

Community-Driven Living: Strong social ties and a culture of connection reduce stress and provide emotional resilience, which are key contributors to metabolic health. As Cristina López , a Spanish culture expert, explains, "We work for life; we don't live to work."

Strong social ties and a culture of connection reduce stress and provide emotional resilience, which are key contributors to metabolic health. As , a Spanish culture expert, explains, "We work for life; we don't live to work." The Importance of Routine and an Active Lifestyle: Galicians prioritize movement in their daily lives, maintain balanced diets, and live intentionally, minimizing the fast-paced pressures of modern life. "The big lesson is to put fast food, fast life, and stress aside," said David Facal Mayo , a longevity and cognitive aging expert featured in the episode. "Living in an active, routine, and connected way is key."

Galicians prioritize movement in their daily lives, maintain balanced diets, and live intentionally, minimizing the fast-paced pressures of modern life. "The big lesson is to put fast food, fast life, and stress aside," said , a longevity and cognitive aging expert featured in the episode. "Living in an active, routine, and connected way is key." The Role of Metabolic Health and Living a Full Life in Healthspan: The documentary ties improved metabolic health to a longer healthspan the years of life spent feeling strong, energized, and healthy.

These lessons resonate deeply with OPTAVIA's mission to create systems that empower clients to improve their metabolic health, achieve quality weight loss, and build healthy habits that last.

Coaches Unite for the Premiere

The premiere of "Health by Design: Spain" was celebrated at coach-led Get America Healthy events on January 10th across the U.S. Thousands of independent coaches gathered to watch the premiere, reflect on actionable solutions to America's growing metabolic dysfunction crisis, and discuss how to implement these solutions for their clients.

With more than 90% of U.S. adults deemed metabolically unhealthy1, the role of coaches has become more vital than ever, offering clients personalized plans, coach-guided support, and a proven framework for success.

"We believe the most effective approach combines science, support, and community to transform health2 and that's exactly what we provide," said Nicholas Johnson. "Our coaches are the heartbeat of this system, helping clients create lasting changes and a healthier future."

1 O'Hearn M et al. Trends and Disparities in Cardiometabolic Health Among U.S. Adults, 1999-2018. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2022; 80(2):138-151. doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2022.04.046

2 Those on the Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan with support of an OPTAVIA coach successfully lost 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own. Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obes Sci Pract. 2018;5(1):3-14. doi: 10.1002/osp4.312.

About "Health by Design"

The "Health by Design"docuseries from OPTAVIA and Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen uncovers cultural and environmental secrets to healthier, more vibrant living. The series explores how communities around the world achieve exceptional health and longevity, with a focus on practical strategies to improve metabolic health a key determinant of overall well-being. The first episode of the docuseries was filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark, one of the world's healthiest cities, where Dr. Andersen examined the systems and environments that support optimal health and well-being. The series continues with the second installment, "Health by Design: Spain," exploring metabolic health and longevity.

About Medifast

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates personalized plans, scientifically developed products, and a framework for sustainable habit creation all supported by a dedicated network of independent coaches.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization, a breakthrough science that reverses metabolic dysfunction through targeted metabolic reset. Research demonstrates that the company's comprehensive system activates strong and targeted fat burning to enhance metabolic health and body composition by reducing visceral fat, preserving lean mass, and protecting muscle integrity.

Backed by more than 40 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of Lifelong Transformation, Making a Healthy Lifestyle Second Nature. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com.

