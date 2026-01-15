Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G) dba Integrated Quantum Technologies ("IQT" or the "Company"), a pioneer in building quantum-ready infrastructure for global organizations that handle highly sensitive data, today announced the launch of its updated corporate website and a new investor presentation, now available at www.integratedquantum.com.

The new domain and refreshed corporate materials reflect the Company's evolving identity and strategic focus on next-generation, post-quantum artificial intelligence infrastructure, designed for enterprise environments. The updated website provides streamlined access to corporate information, while the new investor presentation offers additional context around IQT's long-term vision, technology roadmap, and the drivers shaping demand for foundational AI infrastructure.

The new website provides a comprehensive overview of Integrated Quantum Technologies' core platform AIQu and first product VEIL, including details around intended usage, and role in business and enterprise settings.

Market Opportunity: AI Infrastructure at an Inflection Point

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is exposing foundational limitations in today's digital infrastructure. As AI systems become more autonomous, data-intensive, and deeply embedded into mission-critical operations, enterprises are encountering growing challenges related to data integrity, trust, governance, compute efficiency, and the protection of sensitive information across the entire AI lifecycle. Traditional architectures were not designed to support AI pipelines at scale, often requiring organizations to expose, replicate, or centralize sensitive data in ways that increase regulatory, operational, and systemic risk.

These challenges are being compounded by the emergence of quantum-era considerations, which are expected to increase risks related to security, cryptography, and system durability. For large enterprises and regulated industries, the convergence of AI scale, data sensitivity, and quantum risk is creating demand for infrastructure-level solutions capable of enabling privacy-preserving AI pipelines while simultaneously supporting AI safely, efficiently, and sustainably over long-time horizons.

Integrated Quantum Technologies believes this environment is driving the need for quantum-resilient AI infrastructure, a new category of foundational technology designed to support AI systems end-to-end while preserving data privacy and addressing the structural risks introduced by increasing complexity, regulation, and future computational shifts.

AIQu and VEIL: Building Infrastructure for a Quantum World

As outlined in the investor presentation, AIQu serves as Integrated Quantum Technologies' core platform initiative focused on post-quantum AI infrastructure. AIQu is intended to address critical challenges facing enterprise AI adoption, including data protection, model integrity, compute efficiency, and governance across global and highly regulated environments.

VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer) is AIQu's first commercial infrastructure product, forming the foundation of the AIQu platform and enabling privacy-preserving AI by eliminating exposure of sensitive information across the AI and machine learning lifecycle. VEIL operates at the infrastructure layer for enterprise AI environments where data sensitivity, regulatory exposure, and operational risk are paramount.

Together, AIQu and VEIL reflect the Company's long-term vision of building infrastructure technologies purpose-built for artificial intelligence systems operating in a quantum-impacted world.

Updated Investor Materials

The new investor presentation provides enhanced insight into the Company's strategy, intellectual property foundation, and the market dynamics driving demand for quantum-resilient and privacy-preserving AI infrastructure. Together with the website, these materials are intended to support ongoing engagement with institutional, strategic, and long-term investors as the Company advances its platform development initiatives.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's AIQu platform underpins its product strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL, its first product, which is designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address the threats of emerging post-quantum security risks, increasing compute demands, and the complexity of deploying AI at scale. To learn more, visit www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord

Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

