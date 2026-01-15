

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and The Kroger Co.(KR) on Thursday announced the launch of nearly 2,700 Kroger Family of Companies stores on the Uber Eats, Uber, and Postmates apps.



Customers can now shop their local Kroger banner for fresh groceries, Kroger's Our Brands favorites, household essentials, and others.



This rollout delivers on the companies' previously announced plan to broaden access, choice, and value for their customers. This is in addition to Kroger's floral and sushi shops, which are already available on Uber Eats.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News