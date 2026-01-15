

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales expanded at the quickest pace in five months in November, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 4.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.4 percent increase in October. The expected growth was 3.4 percent.



Further, this was the fastest growth since June, when sales increased 4.8 percent.



The annual sales growth of non-food products accelerated to 6.3 percent in November from 3.9 percent a month ago, and the sales demand of food, beverages, and tobacco recovered by 1.1 percent.



Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores alone grew 6.0 percent, faster than the 4.3 percent increase a month ago.



Data showed that online retail sales were 15.2 percent higher in November compared to last year.



