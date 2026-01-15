

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol (APH) announced further details regarding its open offer to acquire up to 1,196,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of INR 10 of ADC India Communications, representing 26.00% of the voting share capital, from the public shareholders of ADC India. After the completion of the CCS Acquisition, ADC India became an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Amphenol.



The Open Offer is being made at a price of approximately $13.68 per share, and assuming full acceptance under the Open Offer, the total consideration payable by Amphenol in cash will be approximately $16.36 million.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News