

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared a state of emergency in the country's energy sector as the ongoing deadly Russian strikes push civilians deeper into winter crisis.



Zelensky declared the energy emergency after chairing a meeting on emergency situation in Ukraine's energy sector Wednesday.



In a statement posted on X, he said the consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe. Repair crews, energy companies, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine continue to work around the clock to restore electricity and heating.



He said a permanent coordination headquarters will be established to address the situation in the city of Kyiv. The Minister of Energy has been assigned to oversee work supporting people and communities under these conditions.



Zelensky added that government officials will maximize efforts with partners to obtain the necessary equipment and additional support. The Cabinet will ensure maximum deregulation of all processes for connecting backup energy equipment to the grid. Work is also underway to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine.



The President said he has tasked the Government with preparing a review of curfew regulations for this extremely cold weather.



Ukraine has entered the New Year under intensifying and deadly Russian attacks which have crippled energy systems and left millions without heating, electricity or water amid freezing temperatures.



UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council earlier this week that as temperatures plummet far below freezing, the Russian forces have intensified its systematic attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. She noted that the strikes had killed and injured scores of civilians and deprived millions of electricity, heating and water for prolonged periods.



DiCarlo cited a major overnight barrage last week when Russia reportedly launched 242 drones and 36 missiles.



Nearly half of the capital was left without heating, and hundreds of thousands of residents were affected.



Energy and residential facilities were also damaged in western Lviv region, near the Polish border, in an attack using Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News