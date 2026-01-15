Flin Flon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE: BGLD) ("Boreal") has received gold assay results from 12 samples collected from the bulk sample pit where underground vein material extracted from a sill 224m long at the 100-foot vertical level was stored on surface. The underground sample from the 100 feet vertical level averaged 0.29 Au oz/t in the north part of the sill and 0.27 Au oz/t in the south part of the sill. (Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release May 25, 2004). 12 samples were selectively collected from the underground material that was stored sequentially at surface. The sampling occurred at regularly intervals (approximately 8 meters), along the length of the pit by Boreal Gold in the fall of 2025, to confirm and verify the rough grade of this material for corporate purposes of confidence. The samples assayed 0.3 g/t Au to 81.4 g/t Au in sample 336277 with 6 of the samples assaying over 20.3 g/t Au and two samples assaying over 36.8 g/t Au. A complete list of gold assays from all 12 samples are found in the table below. Boreal Gold is waiting for the pending assays of silver, copper and zinc from SRC Laboratories of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (certification ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Gold characterization was determined by screen metallic analysis on these samples to capture any coarse gold that may be present. The gravimetric overlimit analysis (method Au 9) was completed on all samples collected.

Sample Rock Name Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Cu (%) 336274 Quartz Vein 31.6 pending pending pending 336275 Quartz Vein 6.1 pending pending pending 336276 Quartz Vein 14.1 pending pending pending 336277 Quartz Vein 81.4 pending pending pending 336278 Quartz Vein 8.7 pending pending pending 336279 Quartz Vein 36.8 pending pending pending 336280 Quartz Vein 8.4 pending pending pending 336281 Quartz Vein 0.3 pending pending pending 336282 Quartz Vein 7.5 pending pending pending 336283 Quartz Vein 20.3 pending pending pending 336284 Quartz Vein 32.0 pending pending pending 336285 Quartz Vein 33.3 pending pending pending

The samples were collected along the bulk sample pit from grid coordinates 49+30N to 50+30N, 50E to 50+ 25E at UTM coordinates U 14 400098 6077288 to 400101 6077360. These values offer significant encouragement in this property and validates why its acquisition is transformational and brings accretive value to a company that has been public for just over a year.

Milestones

The first milestone was the acquisition of the large Fay Lake Property (2719 Ha) located between Hudbay's Vamp Lake Deposits and Minnova's Puffy Lake Gold Mine which was covered by a new airborne EM survey. The Fay Lake properties contained the Redwin Deposit with significant gold and copper along a similar VMS horizon as Vamp Lake (now completely mapped), as well as other gold showing similar to Puffy Lake Mine style mineralization.

The second milestone was bringing Boreal Gold public on December 17, 2024 on the CSE;

The third milestone was obtaining the North Star -Gold Rock Group that because of the work that has already been completed and the milestones made by previous explorers, will bring accretive value to Boreal's shareholders, as further work on these high-grade deposits will only grow the deposits which are open along strike and depth.

Boreal Gold is now poised to bring real growth (the fourth milestone to be obtained) by drilling the selected targets on its Fay Lake Property, but more importantly further drilling to enhance and grow the Gold Rock Deposit as well as other targets on this structure that could lead to a new discovery. Boreal focussing more on gold is on the backdrop of rising gold and silver prices that are at record levels with gold over $4500/oz US or greater than $6300/oz Canadian today and silver over $87/oz US or greater than $121/oz Canadian today.

In 2026, Gold exploration will be mainly focussed on Boreal Gold's North Star and Gold Rock gold deposits located west of Snow Lake: Drilling is planned for this winter and spring, subject to financing and permitting with additional prospecting and detailed mapping in the summer of 2026 of the under explored one km intervening area between the North Star and Gold Rock Deposits respectfully located at the north and south ends of the 2 km long structure to locate additional drill targets.

As mentioned in Boreal's April 17, 2025 News Release:

Since 2003 the North Star Group property became an advanced exploration property where more than $9 million has been spent on it in the last 20 years with the following work completed:

Five major drilling programs, 135 drill holes at North Star and 143 drill holes at Gold Rock

Ramp access and underground development and sampling;

Large surface blast hole sampling and trenching together with extensive assaying for gold, trace elements and whole rock geochemistry. Average grade from blast holes and trench faces was over 0.35 oz/t gold. (Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release April 16, 2003). Gold on April 16, 2003 was $332.60 to 333.40 oz (https://www.usagold.com/daily-gold-price-history/) compared to over $4500/oz US or greater than $6300/oz Canadian today.

Extensive metallurgical testing at Lakefield established 85% recovery of gold by gravity alone. LR10572-002-Progress Report #1(Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release May 3, 2003).

A large grid covers the gold shear with mapping, prospecting and geophysical surveys carried out. The Shear is still open to the north and south and the grid can be extended to follow the shear on strike (unexplored). The shear zone in between the Gold Rock and North Star deposits has seen little drilling.

There is a two km of all-weather road to the North Star site, as well as 15 km of the Dickstone road being brought back to all weather road status with creek crossings improved and adjoining swamps lowered to improve road quality plan for this summer.

Numerous environmental surveys were completed, including: ungulate, rare plant, raptor, fish surveys and other surveys required for the establishment of tailings facilities.

A digital topographical airborne survey was carried out over the main area of the vein, and potential areas for tailings disposal and water intake.

Camp site and storage areas were established and permitted. These permits are still valid as is the road permit. A mill foundation; a concrete slab shop floor and a water waste disposal pond were completed.

A VTEM survey was carried out over the entire claim group in 2010.

Highlights from the history above were:

At North Star

2003 A 6,000 tonne bulk sample was extracted from a 120m long pit that was blasted to a depth of 6m and an average width of approximately 5m. The average grade from the pit face and blast hole is 0.35 oz/ton gold (13 g/t Au). Blast holes were drilled at 1.35 m (4 foot) centers. (2003 Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Releases February 26, March 11, March 17, March 19, March 31, April 16). 2003 -2004 48 NQ drill holes with selected examples of NS-03-02 24.29 g/t Au over 2.2m, NS-03-05 14.94 g/t Au over 4.8m, NS-03-11 23.4 g/t Au over 2.5m, NS-03-32 31.98 g/t Au over 1.7m and NS-03-45 21.83 g/t Au over 1.5m. (2003 Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release August 5, August 25). 2003-2004 Geophysical ground surveys, environmental studies and geological mapping 2004 Spring Underground Development/Bulk Sample. Overall grade of 0.28 oz Au/ton over 2.2 m true width. An 8,000-tonne bulk sample was extracted from a sill 224m long at the 100-foot vertical level The underground sample from the 100 feet vertical level averaged 0.29 Au oz/t in the north part of the sill and 0.27 Au oz/t in the south part of the sill. (Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release May 25, 2004). All weather Road Completed 2003-4 Winter Metallurgical Testing by SGS Lakefield Research Limited, A gold recovery of approximately 97% with a gravity, flotation, and cyanidation process and 85% by gravity alone. (Foran Mining Corporation (FOM) Press Release May 3, 2003). Drilled 35 NQ diamond drill holes, 4979.9m. Several drill holes returned excellent gold intersections. For example: NS-04-57 assayed 23.34 g/t Au over 1.9m and NS-04-71 16.33 g/t Au over 1.4m. 2005 Fall New Resource Estimate (North Star Only) 19,100 t, grading 10.6 g/t, at a cut-off grade of 7.0 g/t and are classified as indicated resources based on the close spacing of the data. Note high cut-off grade as gold was at $400/oz. (Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., Wayne W. Valliant NI43-101 Technical Report September 23, 2005), The estimate supersedes Pearson and Hogan (May 3, 2004) report of 28,000 t grading 9.3 g/t Au with a cut off of 5 g/t Au which was based on an Inverse Distance Squared technique on a resource block model using only diamond drill data. Using a 1 g/t Au cut off grade, the tonnage is 160,900 tonnes with an average grade of 3.61 g/t Au. 2005 Winter Drilled 50 NQ diamond drill holes on the extremities of North Star Zone. Stephen Masson departs as President of Foran. 2006 Copper Reef Mining Corp. acquires the North Star Group from Foran Mining Corp.



At Gold Rock (The Resource for this Vein System has not been calculated)

2007 Geological Mapping and Prospecting, Discovery of the new Richard quartz vein, where a grab sample assayed 0.91 oz/ton gold. 2008 Drilling at Gold Rock, Drilled 79 HQ diamond drill holes, 2,873.7m. Several drill holes returned excellent gold intersections, such as: GR-08-06 24.14 g/t Au over 3.9m, GR-08-14 61.2 g/t Au over 1.8m, GR-08-30 24.6 g/t Au over 2.9m, GR-08-31 81.73 g/t Au over 1.6m, GR-08-43 27.85 g/t Au over 1.8m, GR-08-50 104.39 g/t Au over 3.4m, GR-08-52 22.42 g/t Au over 5.4m, GR-08-59 30.61 g/t Au over 2.4m, GR-08-78 25.54 g/t Au over 2.0m. (Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (VOY) Press Release October 16, 2009). 2009 Drilled 33 HQ diamond drill holes, 1,176.9m. Several drill holes returned excellent gold intersections, such as: GR-09-81 11.02 g/t Au over 3.8m, GR-09-91 15.95 g/t Au over 2.9m, GR-09-95 6.95 g/t Au over 1.9m, GR-09-108 6.66 g/t Au over 3.95m, GR-09-111 5.78 g/t Au over 1.9m. (Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp (VOY) Press Release January 27, 2010, July 30, 2010). 2010 Step out drilling at Gold Rock Drilled 23 HQ and 1 NQ diamond drill holes, 3,350.6m. Significant values from step outs are: the Richard Vein (A new vein to the North East) assayed 14.41 g/t Au over 3.3m (11 ft.) in hole GR-10-114 and on the Gold Rock Vein in a new deeper lens to the south assayed: 7.79 g/t Au over 2.1m. in hole GR-10-119 and 7.01 g/t Au over 2.3m in hole GR-10-125. (Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (VOY) Press Release April 28, 2010). 2011 Extension of the North Star Grid 1 km to the north of the Gold Rock Vein with detailed mapping, included the Richard Vein Area.

Sampling Methods and Quality Control

The Company employs QA/QC protocol on all aspects of its analytical procedures. When samples were taken in the field, the sample location was marked in the field book and the grid and/or GPS coordinates were entered in the sample book with the sample description. The sample number was written on flagging tape that was tied to a rock or a tree at the sample site. When collecting samples for protolith whole rock analysis, every effort was made to get representative samples with minimal alteration, veining and sulphide content, so that lithological classification is not skewed by introduced material. In the case of samples collected, to measure the degree of alteration only veining is avoided. For each sample two rocks were collected, with one rock sent for analysis and one kept as a representative sample. The rock samples were placed in standard plastic bags which were then were placed into rice bags that were wired shut for shipment. The rice bags were delivered to Gardewine North Trucking by staff of M'Ore Exploration and shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon. Gardewine delivered the samples directly to the lab in Saskatoon.

Stephen L. Masson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this property has confirmed the visual descriptions, supervised the Quality Control and all aspects of the exploration program. Mr. Masson acts as a consulting geologist for the company.

Sample preparation and analytical work is conducted at SRC laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (certification ISO/IEC 17025:2017) utilizing the gravimetric overlimit analysis (method Au 9).

About Boreal Gold Inc

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Issuer's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Issuer has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

