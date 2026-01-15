

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Easing in geopolitical tensions swayed sentiment and price movements across regions and asset classes. Meanwhile, an unexpected decline in the initial jobless claims in the U.S. renewed faith in the resilience of the U.S. economy.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mixed fashion. Benchmarks in Europe are trading mixed. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rallied more than a quarter percent. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened.



Crude oil prices plunged more than 4 percent and gold shed close to a percent as markets perceived a softening in President Donald Trump's threats of U.S. military action against Iran. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,118.30, down 0.06% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,962.00, up 0.51% Germany's DAX at 25,291.52, down 0.0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,224.79, up 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 8,313.82, down 0.21% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,043.85, up 0.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 54,110.50, down 0.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,861.70, up 0.47% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,112.60, down 0.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,923.62, down 0.28%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1607, down 0.33% GBP/USD at 1.3379, down 0.44% USD/JPY at 158.75, up 0.23% AUD/USD at 0.6682, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.3909, up 0.22% Dollar Index at 99.39, up 0.31%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.163%, up 0.60% Germany at 2.8318%, up 0.35% France at 3.504%, up 0.14% U.K. at 4.3780%, up 0.99% Japan at 2.168%, down 0.82%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $63.73, down 4.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $59.36, down 4.29%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,597.40, down 0.83%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $96,682.70, up 1.73% Ethereum at $3,360.78, up 1.85% XRP at $2.11, down 0.35% BNB at $941.00, up 0.83% Solana at $144.72, up 0.08%



