

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) announced on Thursday that it is expanding its investment reach by acquiring Clark Capital Management Group, a Philadelphia-based firm overseeing more than $46 billion in assets.



Since its founding in 1986 by Harry Clark, the firm has built a reputation for steady growth and personalized wealth solutions that hold up even in volatile markets.



The deal is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of 2026, pending the usual regulatory checks. Clark Capital's leadership and investment team will stay in place, keeping their unique culture while gaining access to the massive scale and distribution resources of a global financial powerhouse.



RJF is currently trading at $173.99 up $1.72 or 1.00 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



