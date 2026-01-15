Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSXP | ISIN: SE0009723125 | Ticker-Symbol: 65G
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 09:56
0,058 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTCELL PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTCELL PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 14:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NextCell Pharma AB: Six-year data demonstrate a durable disease-modifying effect of ProTrans in type 1 diabetes

NextCell Pharma AB ("NextCell" or the "Company") today announces that six-year follow-up data indicate that a single infusion of ProTrans provides a long-lasting and clinically relevant preservation of endogenous insulin production in patients with newly-diagnosed type 1 diabetes. Patients treated with ProTrans continue to exhibit clinically relevant levels of stimulated C-peptide well beyond expected levels as seen with the natural course of the disease.

  • Durable effect =6 years
  • Approximately 50% of insulin-producing function preserved
  • Strategy confirmed: a single infusion may be sufficient for clinical efficacy

Previously reported long-term data up to five years demonstrated that ProTrans-treated patients, at the group level, preserved approximately 60% of their endogenous insulin production, compared with around 15% with placebo treatment. The six-year follow-up demonstrates that this clinically meaningful separation is maintained, with ProTrans-treated patients continuing to retain around half of their baseline insulin production at the group level, years after receipt of treatment.

In the placebo arm, endogenous insulin production was, as expected with disease progression, largely lost earlier, and at this late time point the number of patients completing long-term follow-up is therefore limited. The Company therefore considers the six-year data to primarily reflect durability of treatment response, rather than to serve as a basis for further quantitative group-level comparisons.

"After six years of follow-up, all patients treated with ProTrans retain higher endogenous insulin production than any patient in the placebo group. This pattern has been consistent since three years post-treatment, without any observed differences in adverse events between the groups," says Mathias Svahn, CEO of NextCell.

In light of the clear and sustained clinical effect, the Company intends to advance ProTrans toward market approval as a single-infusion treatment for type 1 diabetes. In parallel, NextCell continues to develop ProTrans with the aim of further enhancing and prolonging the treatment effect through repeated infusions, which are being evaluated in the ongoing ProTrans-Repeat study. Results from ProTrans-Repeat, including follow-up data up to seven years, are expected to be reported shortly.

For more information about NextCell Pharma, please contact
Mathias Svahn, CEO
Tel: +46 8 735 5595
E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com

Websites:
NextCell Pharma AB: www.nextcellpharma.com
Cellaviva Sverige: www.cellaviva.se
Cellaviva Danmark: www.cellaviva.dk
QVance AB: www.qvance.se

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/15255207/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextCellPharma

Certified Adviser
The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
RedEye AB is assigned as Certified Adviser.

About NextCell Pharma AB
NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.