Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") today expressed support for President Trump's recent initiatives under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act aimed at strengthening secure, domestic, and allied supply chains for processed critical minerals, including rare earth elements.

Ucore believes these actions reinforce a growing policy consensus that processing capacity-not mining alone-represents the critical chokepoint in rare earth and critical minerals supply chains, and that long-term resilience requires domestic and allied separation, refining, and downstream capabilities.

In his January 14 Proclamation entitled "Adjusting Imports of Processed Critical Minerals and their Derivative Products into the United States", President Trump noted, "In fact, although the United States is the second largest producer of mined, unprocessed rare earth oxides in the world, the United States' limited processing capacity still requires rare earth oxides to be exported for further refining and processing before being reimported for domestic use."

"Mining a mineral domestically does not safeguard the national security of the United States if the United States remains dependent on a foreign country for the processing of that mineral."

The Company's strategy is centered on establishing U.S.-based rare earth processing infrastructure using feedstock sourced from allied jurisdictions. Ucore's Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex, utilizing its proprietary RapidSX rare earth separation technology, is being developed to provide scalable, modular processing capacity-particularly for heavy rare earth elements essential to permanent magnets, defense systems, and advanced energy technologies.

RapidSX has been engineered to support policy-driven supply chain objectives, including:

Ucore notes that the Section 232 framework places increasing emphasis on processed materials and derivative products, signaling that export-and-reimport supply models remain exposed to future trade actions. In contrast, vertically integrated and allied-nation processing strategies are expected to benefit from emerging trade, pricing, and industrial policy mechanisms.

"Critical minerals security requires domestic processing capability that can be deployed quickly, scaled efficiently, and operated responsibly. RapidSX was developed with those exact objectives in mind, and we believe Ucore is well positioned to support the next phase of U.S. and allied supply chain development." said Pat Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. "Ucore applauds the leadership of the Trump Administration and their efforts to secure the rare earth supply chain for national security and U.S. economic needs. We look forward to partnering with them in this effort."

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA ("Bokan").

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding the disclosure in the press release above about government support for Ucore, the Company has assumed that the applicable projects (including each of the associated milestones) will be completed satisfactorily and in accordance with the respective agreements or letters of intent (as applicable) for such government support. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business activities, its ability to qualify for and receive any additional funding from any U.S. or Canadian government, the CDF and the aforementioned projects (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q3-2025 (filed on SEDAR+ on November 25, 2025) (www.sedarplus.ca) as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMCs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to continue and complete the ongoing research and development work required at the CDF and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report that demonstrates that Bokan is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction and eventual commissioning and operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX RapidSX failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

