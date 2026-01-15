Raytech Holding Ltd: Raytech Holding Limited Announces First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAY) ("Raytech", "We", "Our" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-based company specializing in design, sourcing, and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026 (six months ended September 30, 2025).

Raytech delivered solid first half fiscal year 2026 results, maintaining strong profitability with net income of HK$4.7 million (US$610,454) and an improved net margin of 12.6%, compared to 10.8% in the prior year period. The Company continues to demonstrate exceptional balance sheet strength, recording cash and cash equivalents of HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million), representing a significant increase of 43.2% from HK$84.9 million as of March 31, 2025. Revenue for the period was HK$37.6 million (US$4.8 million), reflecting a 13.1% decrease from HK$43.2 million in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the imposition of tariffs in early 2025 which created instability in the global trading environment.

Management Commentary

Mr. Ching Tim Hoi, CEO and Chairman of Raytech, said: "The first half of fiscal year 2026 demonstrates our resilience and operational excellence despite challenging global trade conditions. While revenue was impacted by tariff-related market instability, we successfully improved our profitability metrics, with our net margin increasing to 12.6% from 10.8% in the prior year period. Our gross profit margin improved significantly by 5.1 percentage points to 26.3%, driven by our strategic focus on higher-margin hair styling series products within our hair styling series. We continue to maintain a robust financial position with cash and cash equivalents of HK$121.5 million, providing substantial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities. We remain committed to expanding our presence in the U.S., UK, Europe, Australia and regional Asian markets."

Financial Highlights

Key highlights for the six months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended September 30, 2024:

Net income of HK$4.7 million (US$610,454) with an improved net margin of 12.6%

(US$610,454) with an improved net margin of 12.6% Gross profit margin improved to 26.3% compared to 21.2% in the prior year period

compared to 21.2% in the prior year period Cash and cash equivalents increased by 43.2% to HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million)

to HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million) Net current assets strengthened to HK$116.9 million (US$15.0 million) compared to HK$76.9 million as of March 31, 2025

Financial Results

Revenue Performance:

Hair styling series: Revenue of HK$26.0 million (US$3.3 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$19.1 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 35.9%

Revenue of HK$26.0 million (US$3.3 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$19.1 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 35.9% Trimmer series: Revenue of HK$9.1 million (US$1.2 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$20.9 million in H1 FY2025

Revenue of HK$9.1 million (US$1.2 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$20.9 million in H1 FY2025 Nail care series: Revenue of HK$0.9 million (US$116,936) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$0.9 million in H1 FY2025

Revenue of HK$0.9 million (US$116,936) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$0.9 million in H1 FY2025 Other personal care appliances: Revenue of HK$1.3 million (US$170,656) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$1.0 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 27.8%

Revenue of HK$1.3 million (US$170,656) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$1.0 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 27.8% Eyelash curler: Revenue of HK$0.3 million (US$32,238) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$0.2 million in H1 FY2025, an increase of 19.3%

Profitability and Margins:

Merchandise costs of HK$27.7 million (US$3.6 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$34.1 million in H1 FY2025, representing 73.7% of revenue in H1 FY2026 compared to 78.8% in H1 FY2025

of HK$27.7 million (US$3.6 million) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$34.1 million in H1 FY2025, representing 73.7% of revenue in H1 FY2026 compared to 78.8% in H1 FY2025 Income from operations of HK$4.7 million (US$603,192) in H1 FY2026 with an operating margin of 12.5%, compared to HK$3.9 million and 9.1% in H1 FY2025

of HK$4.7 million (US$603,192) in H1 FY2026 with an operating margin of 12.5%, compared to HK$3.9 million and 9.1% in H1 FY2025 Interest income of HK$1.4 million (US$175,048) in H1 FY2026 compared to HK$1.4 million in H1 FY2025

Balance Sheet Strength:

Cash and cash equivalents of HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$84.9 million as of March 31, 2025

of HK$121.5 million (US$15.6 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$84.9 million as of March 31, 2025 Total current assets increased to HK$145.7 million (US$18.7 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to HK$94.9 million as of March 31, 2025

increased to HK$145.7 million (US$18.7 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to HK$94.9 million as of March 31, 2025 Accounts receivable decreased 61.1% to HK$3.2 million (US$407,016) as of September 30, 2025 from HK$8.1 million as of March 31, 2025, primarily driven by less number of orders near September

decreased 61.1% to HK$3.2 million (US$407,016) as of September 30, 2025 from HK$8.1 million as of March 31, 2025, primarily driven by less number of orders near September Total current liabilities of HK$28.8 million (US$3.7 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$17.9 million as of March 31, 2025

of HK$28.8 million (US$3.7 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$17.9 million as of March 31, 2025 Net current assets of HK$116.9 million (US$15.0 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to HK$76.9 million as of March 31, 2025

Outlook and Strategic Priorities

Our goal is to become a leading product design and development company in the personal care and lifestyle electrical appliances industry in Asia. We intend to explore new product lines, continue expanding our men's personal care and hair care product lines, and approach customers who sell and market their personal care electrical appliances in Europe, the U.S. and regional Asia markets. Our strong cash position will support these initiatives, including the exploration of new product lines and market expansion efforts, while we continue to manage our business with financial discipline.

About Raytech Holding Limited

Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit: https://ir.raytech.com.hk/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed on July 24, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

International Elite Capital

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

Email: annabelle@iecapitalusa.com

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

March 31, (Unaudited)

As of

September 30, 2025 2025 2025 HKD HKD US$ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 84,850,995 121,544,270 15,620,850 Accounts receivable, net 8,144,307 3,166,952 407,016 Merchandise inventories, net 1,879,435 5,799,922 745,405 Prepayments - 15,194,115 1,952,745 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 94,874,737 145,705,259 18,726,016 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net - - - Deferred initial public offering costs - 659,625 84,775 Long-term deposits 16,200 16,200 2,082 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 16,200 675,825 86,857 TOTAL ASSETS 94,890,937 146,381,084 18,812,873 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 466,327 1,072,335 137,817 Accounts payable - related parties 14,984,393 22,266,672 2,861,709 Accruals 1,786,314 1,351,231 173,660 Contract liabilities 501,804 2,773,891 356,500 Tax payables 190,082 1,304,285 167,626 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 17,928,920 28,768,414 3,697,312 TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,928,920 28,768,414 3,697,312 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 Ordinary Shares authorized, 1,100,818shares and 2,724,880 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively1) (2 862 2,137 273 Additional paid-in capital 37,717,487 73,616,990 9,461,244 Retained earnings 39,243,668 43,993,543 5,654,044 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 76,962,017 117,612,670 15,115,561 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 94,890,937 146,381,084 18,812,873

(1 1,624,062 ordinary shares were issued on July 1, 2025. (2) (2) Retroactively restated share consolidation that every sixteen (16) issued and unissued ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00000625 each in the capital of the Company are hereby consolidated into one (1) ordinary share with a par value of US$0.0001 each, with the effective date on November 7, 2025. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

RAYTECH HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months ended

September 30, 2024 2025 2025 HKD HKD US$ REVENUE Sales of products 42,101,829 37,578,932 4,829,638 Sales of tooling 1,147,077 - - 43,248,906 37,578,932 4,829,638 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs (34,100,724 - (27,708,506 - (3,561,093 - Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,229,459 - (5,177,047 - (665,353 - Total operating expenses (39,330,183 - (32,885,553 - (4,226,446 - INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 3,918,723 4,693,379 603,192 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 1,431,474 1,362,022 175,048 Other income, net - 116,195 14,933 Loss from foreign currency exchange (407,242 - (307,518 - (39,522 - Total other income, net 1,024,232 1,170,699 150,459 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,942,955 5,864,078 753,651 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (290,920 - (1,114,203 - (143,197 - NET INCOME 4,652,035 4,749,875 610,454 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES Basic and diluted1) (2) (3 1,074,058 1,917,286 1,917,286 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic and diluted 4.33 2.48 0.32

(1) 93,750 ordinary shares were issued on May 15, 2024, and 7,068 ordinary shares were issued on July 5, 2024. (3 2 1,624,062 ordinary shares were issued on July 1, 2025. (3 3 Retroactively restated share consolidation that every sixteen (16) issued and unissued ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.00000625 each in the capital of the Company are hereby consolidated into one (1) ordinary share with a par value of US$0.0001 each, with the effective date on November 7, 2025. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.