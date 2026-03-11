In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) - up 39% at $6.13 Auna SA (AUNA) - up 17% at $5.67 TMD Energy Limited (TMDE) - up 16% at $2.39 Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) - up 14% at $3.31 Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)- up 11% at $5.58 Oracle Corporation (ORCL)- up 9% at $163.42 UniFirst Corporation (UNF) - up 8% at $280.84 Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) - up 8% at $1.99 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - up 7% at $3.22 XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA) - up 5% at $3.19

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Raytech Holding Limited (RAY) - down 22% at $3.40 MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) - down 15% at $11.39 ESGL Holdings Limited (OIO) - down 15% at $3.26 Trailblazer Holdings, Inc. (TBMC)- down 14% at $10.13 Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) - down 12% at $10.16 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) - down 10% at $198.24 Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 10% at $32.83 Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - down 7% at $5.50 TIC Solutions, Inc. (TIC) - down 6% at $8.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - down 5% at $3.32

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - At 7:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.