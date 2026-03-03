WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 6:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - up 134% at $27.54
- TMD Energy Limited (TMDE) - up 28% at $3.96
- Ouster, Inc. (OUST) - up 16% at $23.60
- Venture Global, Inc. (VG) - up 16% at $13.28
- Euroholdings Ltd. (EHLD) - up 12% at $8.09
- Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) - up 12% at $5.82
- Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) - up 12% at $5.47
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - up 8% at $270.50
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) - up 8% at $7.31
- LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) - up 8% at $4.90
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - down 27% at $235.63
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) - down 23% at $12.09
- Life360, Inc. (LIF) - down 19% at $43.30
- Harrow, Inc. (HROW) - down 16% at $45.01
- Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) - down 13% at $4.51
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - down 12% at $99.90
- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) - down 11% at $5.14
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - down 10% at $79.69
- On Holding AG (ONON)- down 10% at $41.99
- Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) - down 10% at $15.06
