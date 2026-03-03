In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - up 134% at $27.54 TMD Energy Limited (TMDE) - up 28% at $3.96 Ouster, Inc. (OUST) - up 16% at $23.60 Venture Global, Inc. (VG) - up 16% at $13.28 Euroholdings Ltd. (EHLD) - up 12% at $8.09 Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) - up 12% at $5.82 Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) - up 12% at $5.47 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) - up 8% at $270.50 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) - up 8% at $7.31 LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) - up 8% at $4.90

In the Red - Premarket Losers

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) - down 27% at $235.63 Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) - down 23% at $12.09 Life360, Inc. (LIF) - down 19% at $43.30 Harrow, Inc. (HROW) - down 16% at $45.01 Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) - down 13% at $4.51 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) - down 12% at $99.90 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) - down 11% at $5.14 Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - down 10% at $79.69 On Holding AG (ONON)- down 10% at $41.99 Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) - down 10% at $15.06

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 6:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: