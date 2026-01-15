Critical Metals Corp. Executes a Term Sheet for a 50/50 Joint Venture for Up-To $1,500,000,000 USD Rare Earth Processing Facility with a Leading Saudi Arabian Industrial Conglomerate, Establishing a Strategic Partnership from Mine-to-Processing ...

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp." or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it has executed a non-binding term sheet for the formation of a 50% / 50% joint venture (the "JV") between CRML and Tariq Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Brothers Company. ("TQB"), a 75-year-old globally diversified industrial conglomerate group based in Saudi Arabia.

The term sheet outlines the framework for the development, financing, construction, and operation of a state-of-the-art rare earth processing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, creating a fully integrated mine-to-processing supply chain. The transaction includes long-term offtake rights for 25% of the Tanbreez Project's rare earth concentrate production to Saudi Arabia, supporting secure supply for advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and defense-related industries across allied markets.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

Integrated Supply & Processing Partnership: Execution of a term sheet covering offtake, project financing, development, and the formation of a 50/50 joint venture to construct and operate a rare earth processing facility in Saudi Arabia, directly expanding non-Chinese global processing capacity.

Under the terms of the agreement, CRML and TQB will work collaboratively over the coming months to finalize the technical, commercial, and regulatory foundations of the JV, including plant design, development timelines, product specifications, and commercialization strategy.

Upon commencement of mining operations at the Tanbreez Project, CRML expects to supply 25% of produced rare earth concentrates to the Saudi-based JV for the full life of mine. A jointly governed development committee will oversee engineering, construction, commissioning, and market entry for processed rare earth products.

This partnership represents a significant step in diversifying global rare earth processing capacity, reducing reliance on China-dominated supply chains, and positioning CRML as a cornerstone supplier to allied industrial, energy transition, and national security markets.

STATEMENTS

Abdulmalik Tariq Al-Qahtani, CEO of Tariq Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Brothers Company- , commented:

"Following the successful official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the United States, we are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding focused on cooperation in the development of critical materials.

This Memorandum of Understanding reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, and the shared commitment of both nations to advancing global economic growth, innovation, and technological leadership.

Critical materials-sourced from strategically important regions including Greenland and other resource-rich jurisdictions-form the foundation of modern technologies across energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, defense, and data infrastructure. Securing diversified and resilient supply chains for these materials is essential to long-term technological progress.

We see a strong opportunity to work closely with partners in the United States to responsibly develop and deploy these materials in support of next-generation technologies that strengthen supply chains, support innovation, and improve quality of life globally.

This agreement represents a meaningful step in deepening Saudi-U.S. industrial cooperation and aligns with the Kingdom's economic transformation objectives and its commitment to building globally competitive value chains with trusted international partners."

Tony Sage, Chairman of Critical Metals Corp., commented:

"This agreement represents a transformational milestone for Critical Metals Corp. By partnering with a leading Saudi Arabian industrial group and securing long-term offtake that brings Tanbreez to 100% committed production, we have effectively de-risked the project's commercial pathway from mine to market. The establishment of an integrated processing platform in Saudi Arabia not only diversifies global rare earth processing capacity beyond China but also strengthens supply chain security for allied nations across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. This transaction positions CRML as a cornerstone supplier of critical minerals essential to advanced manufacturing, energy transition technologies, and national security applications for decades to come."

ABOUT TARIQ ABDEL HADI ABDULLAH AL-QAHTANI & BROTHERS COMPANY.

Tariq Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Brothers Company. ("TQB") is a leading Saudi Arabian industrial and investment group with decades of experience across advanced manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, and strategic materials. With a strong track record in developing, financing, and operating large-scale industrial assets, TQB brings deep technical, operational, and commercial capabilities to complex value-added processing platforms. As global demand for critical and rare earth materials accelerates, TQB is uniquely positioned to anchor secure, high-value processing and supply chains in the Middle East, supporting allied industrial, energy transition, and national security markets.

ABOUT CRITICAL METALS CORP.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio. With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp. is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

