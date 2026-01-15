Anzeige
WKN: 884167 | ISIN: US9570901036 | Ticker-Symbol: WB1
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 08:07
40,200 Euro
+0,50 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,20043,60018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 17:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2025 of $27.8 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02. Fourth quarter 2025 results compare to third quarter 2025 net income of $28.3 million and EPS of $1.12.

"Westamerica's fourth quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 40 percent of total revenues. At December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were stable at $1.8 million and the allowance for credit losses was $11.6 million" said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Fourth quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 10.8 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2025, and retired 485 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica's capital ratios remain at levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $53.8 million for the third quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the fourth quarter 2025 was 4.00 percent compared to 4.06 percent for the third quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2025 totaled $10.0 million compared to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2025.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2025 were $25.5 million compared to $25.8 million for the third quarter 2025.

The income tax provision for the fourth quarter 2025 includes a $628 thousand increase to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information January 15, 2026
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
December 31, 2025
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 53,549 - 59,247 -9.6%- 53,846
Provision
for Credit Losses - - n/m -
Noninterest Income 10,003 10,633 -5.9% 10,151
Noninterest Expense 25,466 25,853 -1.5% 25,800
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 38,086 44,027 -13.5% 38,197
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 10,279 12,327 -16.6% 9,934
Net Income- 27,807 - 31,700 -12.3%- 28,263
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 24,849 26,699 -6.9% 25,341
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 24,849 26,701 -6.9% 25,341
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share- 1.12 - 1.19 -5.9%- 1.12
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 1.12 1.19 -5.9% 1.12
Return On Assets (a) 1.82- 2.02- 1.86-
Return On Common
Equity (a) 10.8- 12.1- 10.9-
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.76- 4.01- 3.80-
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 40.1- 37.0- 40.3-
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share- 0.46 - 0.44 4.5%- 0.46
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 41- 37- 41-
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 218,347 - 251,906 -13.3%
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550- 300 n/m
Noninterest Income 40,790 43,155 -5.5%
Noninterest Expense 101,922 104,391 -2.4%
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 157,765 190,370 -17.1%
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 41,592 51,734 -19.6%
Net Income- 116,173 - 138,636 -16.2%
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,674 26,685 -3.8%
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,674 26,686 -3.8%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share- 4.52 - 5.20 -13.1%
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 4.52 5.20 -13.1%
Return On Assets 1.91- 2.15-
Return On Common
Equity 11.2- 13.8-
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.82- 4.14-
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 39.3- 35.4-
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share- 1.82 - 1.76 3.4%
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 40- 34-
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 57,031 - 62,713 -9.1%- 57,491
Interest Expense 3,482 3,466 0.5% 3,645
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 53,549 - 59,247 -9.6%- 53,846
Average Earning Assets- 5,666,854 - 5,850,620 -3.1%- 5,621,797
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,731,820 2,796,675 -2.3% 2,724,510
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.00- 4.25- 4.06-
Cost of Funds (a) 0.24- 0.24- 0.26-
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.76- 4.01- 3.80-
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.51- 0.49- 0.53-
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.49- 3.76- 3.53-
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 232,059 - 269,325 -13.8%
Interest Expense 13,712 17,419 -21.3%
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 218,347 - 251,906 -13.3%
Average Earning Assets- 5,683,462 - 6,043,966 -6.0%
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,729,864 2,925,742 -6.7%
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) 4.06- 4.43-
Cost of Funds 0.24- 0.29-
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.82- 4.14-
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 0.50- 0.60-
Net Interest Spread (FTE) 3.56- 3.83-
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Total Assets- 6,055,696 - 6,243,799 -3.0%- 6,018,937
Total Earning Assets 5,666,854 5,850,620 -3.1% 5,621,797
Total Loans 727,540 821,767 -11.5% 744,046
Commercial Loans 112,830 131,088 -13.9% 113,215
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 482,133 503,546 -4.3% 486,751
Consumer Loans 132,577 187,133 -29.2% 144,080
Total Investment Securities 4,343,373 4,557,436 -4.7% 4,175,230
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,504,978 3,696,151 -5.2% 3,331,315
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 823,690 847,058 -2.8% 829,341
Equity Securities 14,705 14,227 3.4% 14,574
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 595,941 471,417 26.4% 702,521
Loans / Deposits 15.0- 16.3- 15.5-
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Total Assets- 6,075,496 - 6,444,687 -5.7%
Total Earning Assets 5,683,462 6,043,966 -6.0%
Total Loans 755,731 836,136 -9.6%
Commercial Loans 115,518 133,569 -13.5%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 488,758 493,282 -0.9%
Consumer Loans 151,455 209,285 -27.6%
Total Investment Securities 4,287,167 4,833,024 -11.3%
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,440,054 3,958,907 -13.1%
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 832,678 859,890 -3.2%
Equity Securities 14,435 14,227 1.5%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 640,564 374,806 70.9%
Loans / Deposits 15.5- 16.2-
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Total Deposits- 4,837,964 - 5,028,363 -3.8%- 4,806,568
Noninterest Demand 2,236,646 2,342,092 -4.5% 2,201,644
Interest-Bearing Transaction 894,816 934,876 -4.3% 895,504
Savings 1,636,817 1,666,542 -1.8% 1,636,259
Time greater than $100K 24,428 31,541 -22.6% 25,671
Time less than $100K 45,257 53,312 -15.1% 47,490
Total Short-Term Borrowings 130,502 110,404 18.2% 119,586
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 130,502 110,404 18.2% 119,586
Shareholders' Equity 1,019,086 1,039,017 -1.9% 1,026,618
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 46.2- 46.6- 45.8-
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.6- 98.3- 98.5-
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Total Deposits- 4,860,742 - 5,174,942 -6.1%
Noninterest Demand 2,243,836 2,445,945 -8.3%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 908,290 977,912 -7.1%
Savings 1,633,610 1,660,227 -1.6%
Time greater than $100K 26,699 33,794 -21.0%
Time less than $100K 48,307 57,064 -15.3%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 112,958 196,745 -42.6%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 107,364 n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 112,958 89,381 26.4%
Shareholders' Equity 1,034,581 1,003,242 3.1%
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 46.2- 47.3-
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.5- 98.2-
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q4'2025
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)- 5,666,854 - 57,031 4.00-
Total Loans (FTE) 727,540 10,295 5.62-
Commercial Loans (FTE) 112,830 1,695 5.97-
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 482,133 6,536 5.38-
Consumer Loans 132,577 2,064 6.18-
Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,343,373 40,748 3.74-
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,504,978 31,860 3.62-
Corporate Securities 1,914,010 12,758 2.67-
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 487,564 7,375 5.92-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 740,532 8,573 4.63-
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 312,190 2,766 3.54-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 50,682 388 3.06-
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 823,690 8,426 4.09-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 45,230 270 2.38-
Corporate Securities 741,179 7,815 4.22-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 37,281 341 3.66-
Equity Securities (FTE) 14,705 462 12.59-
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 595,941 5,988 3.93-
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,666,854 3,482 0.24-
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,731,820 3,482 0.51-
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,601,318 3,285 0.50-
Interest-Bearing Transaction 894,816 45 0.02-
Savings 1,636,817 3,195 0.77-
Time less than $100K 45,257 33 0.29-
Time greater than $100K 24,428 12 0.18-
Total Short-Term Borrowings 130,502 197 0.60-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 130,502 197 0.60-
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) - 53,549 3.76-
Q4'2024
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)- 5,850,620 - 62,713 4.25-
Total Loans (FTE) 821,767 11,249 5.45-
Commercial Loans (FTE) 131,088 2,107 6.39-
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 503,546 6,477 5.12-
Consumer Loans 187,133 2,665 5.67-
Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,557,436 45,805 3.99-
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,696,151 36,734 3.93-
Corporate Securities 2,038,474 14,011 2.75-
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,037,319 17,689 6.67-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 240,259 1,688 2.81-
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 310,617 2,776 3.58-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 64,575 507 3.14-
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,907 63 5.08-
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 847,058 8,636 4.08-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 60,572 351 2.31-
Corporate Securities 734,395 7,815 4.26-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 52,091 470 3.61-
Equity Securities 14,227 435 12.22-
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 471,417 5,659 4.70-
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,850,620 3,466 0.24-
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,796,675 3,466 0.49-
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,686,271 3,262 0.48-
Interest-Bearing Transaction 934,876 46 0.02-
Savings 1,666,542 3,148 0.75-
Time less than $100K 53,312 43 0.32-
Time greater than $100K 31,541 25 0.31-
Total Short-Term Borrowings 110,404 204 0.73-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 110,404 204 0.73-
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) - 59,247 4.01-
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts- 3,270 - 3,501 -6.6%- 3,317
Merchant Processing
Services 2,690 2,735 -1.6% 2,860
Debit Card Fees 1,498 1,902 -21.2% 1,603
Trust Fees 923 867 6.5% 895
ATM Processing Fees 484 506 -4.3% 483
Other Service Fees 426 428 -0.5% 448
Unrealized Gains (Losses)
on Equity Securities 30 - n/m (90-
Other Noninterest Income 682 694 -1.7% 635
Total Noninterest Income- 10,003 - 10,633 -5.9%- 10,151
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)- 63,552 - 69,880 -9.1%- 63,997
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.7- 15.2- 15.9-
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.27- 0.28- 0.27-
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)- 10.15 - 10.41 -2.5%- 10.02
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts- 13,336 - 14,025 -4.9%
Merchant Processing
Services 10,970 10,449 5.0%
Debit Card Fees 6,346 6,853 -7.4%
Trust Fees 3,584 3,318 8.0%
ATM Processing Fees 1,912 2,170 -11.9%
Other Service Fees 1,753 1,770 -1.0%
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains 208 202 3.1%
Unrealized Losses on
Equity Securities (60- - n/m
Other Noninterest Income 2,741 4,368 -37.2%
Total Noninterest Income- 40,790 - 43,155 -5.5%
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)- 259,137 - 295,061 -12.2%
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.7- 14.6-
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits 0.27- 0.27-
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share- 10.09 - 11.06 -8.7%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Salaries and Related Benefits- 11,871 - 12,461 -4.7%- 12,387
Occupancy and Equipment 5,426 5,219 4.0% 5,253
Outsourced Data Processing 2,701 2,610 3.5% 2,722
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 891 1,095 -18.6% 915
Professional Fees 540 369 46.3% 643
Courier Service 843 692 21.8% 738
Other Noninterest Expense 3,194 3,407 -6.3% 3,142
Total Noninterest Expense- 25,466 - 25,853 -1.5%- 25,800
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.78- 1.76- 1.82-
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 40.1- 37.0- 40.3-
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Salaries and Related Benefits- 48,687 - 50,292 -3.2%
Occupancy and Equipment 20,871 20,673 1.0%
Outsourced Data Processing 10,829 10,271 5.4%
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 3,636 5,185 -29.9%
Professional Fees 1,964 1,470 33.6%
Courier Service 2,956 2,709 9.1%
Other Noninterest Expense 12,979 13,791 -5.9%
Total Noninterest Expense- 101,922 - 104,391 -2.4%
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets 1.79- 1.73-
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 39.3- 35.4-
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Average Total Loans- 727,540 - 821,767 -11.5%- 744,046
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL)- 11,859 - 15,318 -22.6%- 13,787
Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m -
Net ACLL Losses (286- (538- -46.8% (1,928-
End of Period ACLL- 11,573 - 14,780 -21.7%- 11,859
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 61- 63- 22-
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.16- -0.26- -1.03-
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Average Total Loans- 755,731 - 836,136 -9.6%
Beginning of Period ACLL- 14,780 - 16,867 -12.4%
(Reversal of) Provision for
Credit Losses (550- 300 n/m
Net ACLL Losses (2,657- (2,387- 11.3%
End of Period ACLL- 11,573 - 14,780 -21.7%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 55- 64-
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.35- -0.29-
(dollars in thousands)
-
12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans- 11,573 - 14,780 -21.7%- 11,859
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities 1 1 0.0% 1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses- 11,574 - 14,781 -21.7%- 11,860
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments- 201 - 201 0.0%- 201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
-
12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans- 768 - 201 282.1%- 1,619
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans 706 - n/m 728
Total Nonaccrual Loans 1,474 201 633.3% 2,347
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due 340 534 -36.3% 297
Total Nonperforming Loans- 1,814 - 735 146.8%- 2,644
Total Loans Outstanding- 726,482 - 820,300 -11.4%- 741,579
Total Assets 5,960,180 6,076,274 -1.9% 5,914,438
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans- 11,573 - 14,780 -21.7%- 11,859
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans 1.59- 1.80- 1.60-
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans 0.25- 0.09- 0.36-
10. Liquidity.
At December 31, 2025, the Company had $567,801 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending December 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $397,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at December 31, 2025, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $4,013,502 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at December 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $710,092 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at December 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $741,923 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at December 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At December 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $741,923 thousand based on collateral pledged at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $2,137,832 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
12/31/25
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities - 2,541,560
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA 155,881
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 79,293
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 934,356
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities 302,412
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral - 4,013,502
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank ($741,923-
Deposits by Public Entities (710,092-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements (417,531-
Other (6,124-
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral ($1,875,670-
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge - 2,137,832
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
-
12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
Shareholders' Equity- 933,509 - 889,957 4.9%- 931,646
Total Assets 5,960,180 6,076,274 -1.9% 5,914,438
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 15.66- 14.65- 15.75-
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 128.50- 108.49- 125.63-
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio 13.90- 12.90- 13.98-
Common Shares Outstanding 24,623 26,708 -7.8% 25,107
Common Equity Per Share- 37.91 - 33.32 13.8%- 37.11
Market Value Per Common
Share 47.83 52.46 -8.8% 49.99
(shares in thousands)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Share Retirements (Issuances):
Total Shares Retired 485 - n/m 488
Average Retirement Price- 48.13 - - n/m- 48.96
Net Shares Retired (Issued) 484 (22- n/m 480
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Total Shares Retired 2,107 4 n/m
Average Retirement Price- 49.27 - 45.58 n/m
Net Shares Retired (Issued) 2,085 (37- n/m
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
-
12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks- 567,801 - 601,494 -5.6%- 659,268
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities 1,804,080 1,835,937 -1.7% 1,797,562
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 424,614 982,589 -56.8% 561,063
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 891,906 218,026 309.1% 589,654
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 302,412 292,117 3.5% 305,192
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 45,722 62,186 -26.5% 51,853
U.S. Treasury Securities - 4,955 n/m -
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale 3,468,734 3,395,810 2.1% 3,305,324
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 43,734 57,927 -24.5% 46,433
Corporate Securities 742,244 735,447 0.9% 740,545
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (1) 33,596 51,260 -34.5% 39,527
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (1) 819,574 844,634 -3.0% 826,505
Loans 726,482 820,300 -11.4% 741,579
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans (11,573- (14,780- -21.7% (11,859-
Total Loans, net 714,909 805,520 -11.2% 729,720
Premises and Equipment, net 25,722 26,133 -1.6% 25,874
Identifiable Intangibles, net - 125 n/m -
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673
Other Assets 241,767 280,885 -13.9% 246,074
Total Assets- 5,960,180 - 6,076,274 -1.9%- 5,914,438
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing- 2,252,490 - 2,333,389 -3.5%- 2,214,100
Interest-Bearing Transaction 907,124 953,863 -4.9% 881,367
Savings 1,613,384 1,642,360 -1.8% 1,626,474
Time 67,021 82,238 -18.5% 71,238
Total Deposits 4,840,019 5,011,850 -3.4% 4,793,179
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 137,298 120,322 14.1% 133,651
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds 137,298 120,322 14.1% 133,651
Other Liabilities 49,354 54,145 -8.8% 55,962
Total Liabilities 5,026,671 5,186,317 -3.1% 4,982,792
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 440,015 476,506 -7.7% 448,600
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (91,139- (168,104- -45.8% (99,913-
Retained Earnings 584,633 581,555 0.5% 582,959
Total Shareholders' Equity 933,509 889,957 4.9% 931,646
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity- 5,960,180 - 6,076,274 -1.9%- 5,914,438
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
-
Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans- 10,233 - 11,167 -8.4%- 10,257
Equity Securities 433 409 5.9% 409
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 31,779 36,629 -13.2% 30,358
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 8,355 8,538 -2.1% 8,370
Interest-Bearing Cash 5,988 5,659 5.8% 7,840
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 56,788 62,402 -9.0% 57,234
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 45 46 -2.2% 45
Savings Deposits 3,195 3,148 1.5% 3,361
Time Deposits 45 68 -33.8% 47
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 197 204 -3.0% 192
Total Interest Expense 3,482 3,466 0.5% 3,645
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 53,306 58,936 -9.6% 53,589
Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts 3,270 3,501 -6.6% 3,317
Merchant Processing
Services 2,690 2,735 -1.6% 2,860
Debit Card Fees 1,498 1,902 -21.2% 1,603
Trust Fees 923 867 6.5% 895
ATM Processing Fees 484 506 -4.3% 483
Other Service Fees 426 428 -0.5% 448
Other Noninterest Income 712 694 2.6% 545
Total Noninterest Income 10,003 10,633 -5.9% 10,151
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 11,871 12,461 -4.7% 12,387
Occupancy and Equipment 5,426 5,219 4.0% 5,253
Outsourced Data Processing 2,701 2,610 3.5% 2,722
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 891 1,095 -18.6% 915
Professional Fees 540 369 46.3% 643
Courier Service 843 692 21.8% 738
Other Noninterest Expense 3,194 3,407 -6.3% 3,142
Total Noninterest Expense 25,466 25,853 -1.5% 25,800
Income Before Income Taxes 37,843 43,716 -13.4% 37,940
Income Tax Provision 10,036 12,016 -16.5% 9,677
Net Income- 27,807 - 31,700 -12.3%- 28,263
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 24,849 26,699 -6.9% 25,341
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 24,849 26,701 -6.9% 25,341
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings- 1.12 - 1.19 -5.9%- 1.12
Diluted Earnings 1.12 1.19 -5.9% 1.12
Dividends Paid 0.46 0.44 4.5% 0.46
-
12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans- 41,682 - 45,286 -8.0%
Equity Securities 1,672 1,586 5.4%
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 126,155 166,975 -24.4%
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 33,667 34,502 -2.4%
Interest-Bearing Cash 27,804 19,665 41.4%
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 230,980 268,014 -13.8%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 180 281 -35.9%
Savings Deposits 12,634 10,377 21.8%
Time Deposits 198 283 -30.0%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 5,813 n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 700 665 5.3%
Total Interest Expense 13,712 17,419 -21.3%
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 217,268 250,595 -13.3%
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550- 300 n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit 13,336 14,025 -4.9%
Accounts
Merchant Processing
Services 10,970 10,449 5.0%
Debit Card Fees 6,346 6,853 -7.4%
Trust Fees 3,584 3,318 8.0%
ATM Processing Fees 1,912 2,170 -11.9%
Other Service Fees 1,753 1,770 -1.0%
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains 208 202 3.1%
Other Noninterest Income 2,681 4,368 -38.6%
Total Noninterest Income 40,790 43,155 -5.5%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 48,687 50,292 -3.2%
Occupancy and Equipment 20,871 20,673 1.0%
Outsourced Data Processing 10,829 10,271 5.4%
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 3,636 5,185 -29.9%
Professional Fees 1,964 1,470 33.6%
Courier Service 2,956 2,709 9.1%
Other Noninterest Expense 12,979 13,791 -5.9%
Total Noninterest Expense 101,922 104,391 -2.4%
Income Before Income Taxes 156,686 189,059 -17.1%
Income Tax Provision 40,513 50,423 -19.7%
Net Income- 116,173 - 138,636 -16.2%
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,674 26,685 -3.8%
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,674 26,686 -3.8
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings- 4.52 - 5.20 -13.1
Diluted Earnings 4.52 5.20 -13.1
Dividends Paid 1.82 1.76 3.4%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized
Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
