Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2025 of $27.8 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02. Fourth quarter 2025 results compare to third quarter 2025 net income of $28.3 million and EPS of $1.12.
"Westamerica's fourth quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 40 percent of total revenues. At December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were stable at $1.8 million and the allowance for credit losses was $11.6 million" said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Fourth quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 10.8 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2025, and retired 485 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica's capital ratios remain at levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines," concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $53.8 million for the third quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the fourth quarter 2025 was 4.00 percent compared to 4.06 percent for the third quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2025 totaled $10.0 million compared to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2025.
Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2025 were $25.5 million compared to $25.8 million for the third quarter 2025.
The income tax provision for the fourth quarter 2025 includes a $628 thousand increase to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.
Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
|WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|December 31, 2025
|1. Net Income Summary.
|(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Net Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|-
|53,549
|-
|59,247
|-9.6%
|-
|53,846
|Provision
|for Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income
|10,003
|10,633
|-5.9%
|10,151
|Noninterest Expense
|25,466
|25,853
|-1.5%
|25,800
|Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|38,086
|44,027
|-13.5%
|38,197
|Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|10,279
|12,327
|-16.6%
|9,934
|Net Income
|-
|27,807
|-
|31,700
|-12.3%
|-
|28,263
|Average Common Shares
|Outstanding
|24,849
|26,699
|-6.9%
|25,341
|Diluted Average Common
|Shares Outstanding
|24,849
|26,701
|-6.9%
|25,341
|Operating Ratios:
|Basic Earnings Per Common
|Share
|-
|1.12
|-
|1.19
|-5.9%
|-
|1.12
|Diluted Earnings Per
|Common Share
|1.12
|1.19
|-5.9%
|1.12
|Return On Assets (a)
|1.82-
|2.02-
|1.86-
|Return On Common
|Equity (a)
|10.8-
|12.1-
|10.9-
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|3.76-
|4.01-
|3.80-
|Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|40.1-
|37.0-
|40.3-
|Dividends Paid Per Common
|Share
|-
|0.46
|-
|0.44
|4.5%
|-
|0.46
|Common Dividend Payout
|Ratio
|41-
|37-
|41-
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Net Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|-
|218,347
|-
|251,906
|-13.3%
|(Reversal of) Provision
|for Credit Losses
|(550
|-
|300
|n/m
|Noninterest Income
|40,790
|43,155
|-5.5%
|Noninterest Expense
|101,922
|104,391
|-2.4%
|Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|157,765
|190,370
|-17.1%
|Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|41,592
|51,734
|-19.6%
|Net Income
|-
|116,173
|-
|138,636
|-16.2%
|Average Common Shares
|Outstanding
|25,674
|26,685
|-3.8%
|Diluted Average Common
|Shares Outstanding
|25,674
|26,686
|-3.8%
|Operating Ratios:
|Basic Earnings Per Common
|Share
|-
|4.52
|-
|5.20
|-13.1%
|Diluted Earnings Per
|Common Share
|4.52
|5.20
|-13.1%
|Return On Assets
|1.91-
|2.15-
|Return On Common
|Equity
|11.2-
|13.8-
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|3.82-
|4.14-
|Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|39.3-
|35.4-
|Dividends Paid Per Common
|Share
|-
|1.82
|-
|1.76
|3.4%
|Common Dividend Payout
|Ratio
|40-
|34-
|2. Net Interest Income.
|(dollars in thousands)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|-
|57,031
|-
|62,713
|-9.1%
|-
|57,491
|Interest Expense
|3,482
|3,466
|0.5%
|3,645
|Net Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|-
|53,549
|-
|59,247
|-9.6%
|-
|53,846
|Average Earning Assets
|-
|5,666,854
|-
|5,850,620
|-3.1%
|-
|5,621,797
|Average Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|2,731,820
|2,796,675
|-2.3%
|2,724,510
|Yield on Earning Assets
|(FTE) (a)
|4.00-
|4.25-
|4.06-
|Cost of Funds (a)
|0.24-
|0.24-
|0.26-
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|3.76-
|4.01-
|3.80-
|Interest Expense /
|Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities (a)
|0.51-
|0.49-
|0.53-
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
|3.49-
|3.76-
|3.53-
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|-
|232,059
|-
|269,325
|-13.8%
|Interest Expense
|13,712
|17,419
|-21.3%
|Net Interest and Loan Fee
|Income (FTE)
|-
|218,347
|-
|251,906
|-13.3%
|Average Earning Assets
|-
|5,683,462
|-
|6,043,966
|-6.0%
|Average Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|2,729,864
|2,925,742
|-6.7%
|Yield on Earning Assets
|(FTE)
|4.06-
|4.43-
|Cost of Funds
|0.24-
|0.29-
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|3.82-
|4.14-
|Interest Expense /
|Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|0.50-
|0.60-
|Net Interest Spread (FTE)
|3.56-
|3.83-
|3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Total Assets
|-
|6,055,696
|-
|6,243,799
|-3.0%
|-
|6,018,937
|Total Earning Assets
|5,666,854
|5,850,620
|-3.1%
|5,621,797
|Total Loans
|727,540
|821,767
|-11.5%
|744,046
|Commercial Loans
|112,830
|131,088
|-13.9%
|113,215
|Commercial Real Estate
|Loans
|482,133
|503,546
|-4.3%
|486,751
|Consumer Loans
|132,577
|187,133
|-29.2%
|144,080
|Total Investment Securities
|4,343,373
|4,557,436
|-4.7%
|4,175,230
|Debt Securities Available for
|Sale
|3,504,978
|3,696,151
|-5.2%
|3,331,315
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity
|823,690
|847,058
|-2.8%
|829,341
|Equity Securities
|14,705
|14,227
|3.4%
|14,574
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|595,941
|471,417
|26.4%
|702,521
|Loans / Deposits
|15.0-
|16.3-
|15.5-
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Total Assets
|-
|6,075,496
|-
|6,444,687
|-5.7%
|Total Earning Assets
|5,683,462
|6,043,966
|-6.0%
|Total Loans
|755,731
|836,136
|-9.6%
|Commercial Loans
|115,518
|133,569
|-13.5%
|Commercial Real Estate
|Loans
|488,758
|493,282
|-0.9%
|Consumer Loans
|151,455
|209,285
|-27.6%
|Total Investment Securities
|4,287,167
|4,833,024
|-11.3%
|Debt Securities Available for
|Sale
|3,440,054
|3,958,907
|-13.1%
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity
|832,678
|859,890
|-3.2%
|Equity Securities
|14,435
|14,227
|1.5%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|640,564
|374,806
|70.9%
|Loans / Deposits
|15.5-
|16.2-
|4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Total Deposits
|-
|4,837,964
|-
|5,028,363
|-3.8%
|-
|4,806,568
|Noninterest Demand
|2,236,646
|2,342,092
|-4.5%
|2,201,644
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|894,816
|934,876
|-4.3%
|895,504
|Savings
|1,636,817
|1,666,542
|-1.8%
|1,636,259
|Time greater than $100K
|24,428
|31,541
|-22.6%
|25,671
|Time less than $100K
|45,257
|53,312
|-15.1%
|47,490
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|130,502
|110,404
|18.2%
|119,586
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|130,502
|110,404
|18.2%
|119,586
|Shareholders' Equity
|1,019,086
|1,039,017
|-1.9%
|1,026,618
|Demand Deposits /
|Total Deposits
|46.2-
|46.6-
|45.8-
|Transaction & Savings
|Deposits / Total Deposits
|98.6-
|98.3-
|98.5-
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Total Deposits
|-
|4,860,742
|-
|5,174,942
|-6.1%
|Noninterest Demand
|2,243,836
|2,445,945
|-8.3%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|908,290
|977,912
|-7.1%
|Savings
|1,633,610
|1,660,227
|-1.6%
|Time greater than $100K
|26,699
|33,794
|-21.0%
|Time less than $100K
|48,307
|57,064
|-15.3%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|112,958
|196,745
|-42.6%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|Borrowings
|-
|107,364
|n/m
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|112,958
|89,381
|26.4%
|Shareholders' Equity
|1,034,581
|1,003,242
|3.1%
|Demand Deposits /
|Total Deposits
|46.2-
|47.3-
|Transaction & Savings
|Deposits / Total Deposits
|98.5-
|98.2-
|5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
|(dollars in thousands)
|Q4'2025
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|-
|5,666,854
|-
|57,031
|4.00-
|Total Loans (FTE)
|727,540
|10,295
|5.62-
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|112,830
|1,695
|5.97-
|Commercial Real Estate
|Loans
|482,133
|6,536
|5.38-
|Consumer Loans
|132,577
|2,064
|6.18-
|Total Investment Securities (FTE)
|4,343,373
|40,748
|3.74-
|Total Debt Securities
|Available for Sale (FTE)
|3,504,978
|31,860
|3.62-
|Corporate Securities
|1,914,010
|12,758
|2.67-
|Collateralized Loan
|Obligations
|487,564
|7,375
|5.92-
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|740,532
|8,573
|4.63-
|Securities of U.S.
|Government Sponsored
|Entities
|312,190
|2,766
|3.54-
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|(FTE)
|50,682
|388
|3.06-
|Total Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity (FTE)
|823,690
|8,426
|4.09-
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|45,230
|270
|2.38-
|Corporate Securities
|741,179
|7,815
|4.22-
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|(FTE)
|37,281
|341
|3.66-
|Equity Securities (FTE)
|14,705
|462
|12.59-
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|595,941
|5,988
|3.93-
|Interest Expense Paid:
|Total Earning Assets
|5,666,854
|3,482
|0.24-
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|2,731,820
|3,482
|0.51-
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Deposits
|2,601,318
|3,285
|0.50-
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|894,816
|45
|0.02-
|Savings
|1,636,817
|3,195
|0.77-
|Time less than $100K
|45,257
|33
|0.29-
|Time greater than $100K
|24,428
|12
|0.18-
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|130,502
|197
|0.60-
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|130,502
|197
|0.60-
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|-
|53,549
|3.76-
|Q4'2024
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|-
|5,850,620
|-
|62,713
|4.25-
|Total Loans (FTE)
|821,767
|11,249
|5.45-
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|131,088
|2,107
|6.39-
|Commercial Real Estate
|Loans
|503,546
|6,477
|5.12-
|Consumer Loans
|187,133
|2,665
|5.67-
|Total Investment Securities (FTE)
|4,557,436
|45,805
|3.99-
|Total Debt Securities
|Available for Sale (FTE)
|3,696,151
|36,734
|3.93-
|Corporate Securities
|2,038,474
|14,011
|2.75-
|Collateralized Loan
|Obligations
|1,037,319
|17,689
|6.67-
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|240,259
|1,688
|2.81-
|Securities of U.S.
|Government sponsored
|entities
|310,617
|2,776
|3.58-
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|(FTE)
|64,575
|507
|3.14-
|U.S. Treasury Securities
|4,907
|63
|5.08-
|Total Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity (FTE)
|847,058
|8,636
|4.08-
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|60,572
|351
|2.31-
|Corporate Securities
|734,395
|7,815
|4.26-
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|(FTE)
|52,091
|470
|3.61-
|Equity Securities
|14,227
|435
|12.22-
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|471,417
|5,659
|4.70-
|Interest Expense Paid:
|Total Earning Assets
|5,850,620
|3,466
|0.24-
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Liabilities
|2,796,675
|3,466
|0.49-
|Total Interest-Bearing
|Deposits
|2,686,271
|3,262
|0.48-
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|934,876
|46
|0.02-
|Savings
|1,666,542
|3,148
|0.75-
|Time less than $100K
|53,312
|43
|0.32-
|Time greater than $100K
|31,541
|25
|0.31-
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|110,404
|204
|0.73-
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|110,404
|204
|0.73-
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|-
|59,247
|4.01-
|6. Noninterest Income.
|(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Service Charges on Deposit
|Accounts
|-
|3,270
|-
|3,501
|-6.6%
|-
|3,317
|Merchant Processing
|Services
|2,690
|2,735
|-1.6%
|2,860
|Debit Card Fees
|1,498
|1,902
|-21.2%
|1,603
|Trust Fees
|923
|867
|6.5%
|895
|ATM Processing Fees
|484
|506
|-4.3%
|483
|Other Service Fees
|426
|428
|-0.5%
|448
|Unrealized Gains (Losses)
|on Equity Securities
|30
|-
|n/m
|(90
|-
|Other Noninterest Income
|682
|694
|-1.7%
|635
|Total Noninterest Income
|-
|10,003
|-
|10,633
|-5.9%
|-
|10,151
|Operating Ratios:
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|-
|63,552
|-
|69,880
|-9.1%
|-
|63,997
|Noninterest Income /
|Revenue (FTE)
|15.7-
|15.2-
|15.9-
|Service Charges /
|Avg. Deposits (a)
|0.27-
|0.28-
|0.27-
|Total Revenue (FTE) Per
|Avg. Common Share (a)
|-
|10.15
|-
|10.41
|-2.5%
|-
|10.02
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Service Charges on Deposit
|Accounts
|-
|13,336
|-
|14,025
|-4.9%
|Merchant Processing
|Services
|10,970
|10,449
|5.0%
|Debit Card Fees
|6,346
|6,853
|-7.4%
|Trust Fees
|3,584
|3,318
|8.0%
|ATM Processing Fees
|1,912
|2,170
|-11.9%
|Other Service Fees
|1,753
|1,770
|-1.0%
|Bank Owned
|Life Insurance Gains
|208
|202
|3.1%
|Unrealized Losses on
|Equity Securities
|(60
|-
|-
|n/m
|Other Noninterest Income
|2,741
|4,368
|-37.2%
|Total Noninterest Income
|-
|40,790
|-
|43,155
|-5.5%
|Operating Ratios:
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|-
|259,137
|-
|295,061
|-12.2%
|Noninterest Income /
|Revenue (FTE)
|15.7-
|14.6-
|Service Charges /
|Avg. Deposits
|0.27-
|0.27-
|Total Revenue (FTE) Per
|Avg. Common Share
|-
|10.09
|-
|11.06
|-8.7%
|7. Noninterest Expense.
|(dollars in thousands)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Salaries and Related Benefits
|-
|11,871
|-
|12,461
|-4.7%
|-
|12,387
|Occupancy and Equipment
|5,426
|5,219
|4.0%
|5,253
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,701
|2,610
|3.5%
|2,722
|Limited Partnership
|Operating Losses
|891
|1,095
|-18.6%
|915
|Professional Fees
|540
|369
|46.3%
|643
|Courier Service
|843
|692
|21.8%
|738
|Other Noninterest Expense
|3,194
|3,407
|-6.3%
|3,142
|Total Noninterest Expense
|-
|25,466
|-
|25,853
|-1.5%
|-
|25,800
|Operating Ratios:
|Noninterest Expense /
|Avg. Earning Assets (a)
|1.78-
|1.76-
|1.82-
|Noninterest Expense /
|Revenues (FTE)
|40.1-
|37.0-
|40.3-
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Salaries and Related Benefits
|-
|48,687
|-
|50,292
|-3.2%
|Occupancy and Equipment
|20,871
|20,673
|1.0%
|Outsourced Data Processing
|10,829
|10,271
|5.4%
|Limited Partnership
|Operating Losses
|3,636
|5,185
|-29.9%
|Professional Fees
|1,964
|1,470
|33.6%
|Courier Service
|2,956
|2,709
|9.1%
|Other Noninterest Expense
|12,979
|13,791
|-5.9%
|Total Noninterest Expense
|-
|101,922
|-
|104,391
|-2.4%
|Operating Ratios:
|Noninterest Expense /
|Avg. Earning Assets
|1.79-
|1.73-
|Noninterest Expense /
|Revenues (FTE)
|39.3-
|35.4-
|8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
|(dollars in thousands)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Average Total Loans
|-
|727,540
|-
|821,767
|-11.5%
|-
|744,046
|Beginning of Period
|Allowance for Credit
|Losses on Loans (ACLL)
|-
|11,859
|-
|15,318
|-22.6%
|-
|13,787
|Provision for
|Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Net ACLL Losses
|(286
|-
|(538
|-
|-46.8%
|(1,928
|-
|End of Period ACLL
|-
|11,573
|-
|14,780
|-21.7%
|-
|11,859
|Gross ACLL Recoveries /
|Gross ACLL Losses
|61-
|63-
|22-
|Net ACLL Losses /
|Avg. Total Loans (a)
|-0.16
|-
|-0.26
|-
|-1.03
|-
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Average Total Loans
|-
|755,731
|-
|836,136
|-9.6%
|Beginning of Period ACLL
|-
|14,780
|-
|16,867
|-12.4%
|(Reversal of) Provision for
|Credit Losses
|(550
|-
|300
|n/m
|Net ACLL Losses
|(2,657
|-
|(2,387
|-
|11.3%
|End of Period ACLL
|-
|11,573
|-
|14,780
|-21.7%
|Gross ACLL Recoveries /
|Gross ACLL Losses
|55-
|64-
|Net ACLL Losses /
|Avg. Total Loans (a)
|-0.35
|-
|-0.29
|-
|(dollars in thousands)
|-
|12/31/25
|12/31/24
|Change
|9/30/25
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Loans
|-
|11,573
|-
|14,780
|-21.7%
|-
|11,859
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Held to Maturity
|Securities
|1
|1
|0.0%
|1
|Total Allowance for Credit
|Losses
|-
|11,574
|-
|14,781
|-21.7%
|-
|11,860
|Allowance for Unfunded
|Credit Commitments
|-
|201
|-
|201
|0.0%
|-
|201
|9. Credit Quality.
|(dollars in thousands)
|-
|12/31/25
|12/31/24
|Change
|9/30/25
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonperforming Nonaccrual
|Loans
|-
|768
|-
|201
|282.1%
|-
|1,619
|Performing Nonaccrual
|Loans
|706
|-
|n/m
|728
|Total Nonaccrual Loans
|1,474
|201
|633.3%
|2,347
|Accruing Loans 90+ Days
|Past Due
|340
|534
|-36.3%
|297
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|-
|1,814
|-
|735
|146.8%
|-
|2,644
|Total Loans Outstanding
|-
|726,482
|-
|820,300
|-11.4%
|-
|741,579
|Total Assets
|5,960,180
|6,076,274
|-1.9%
|5,914,438
|Loans:
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Loans
|-
|11,573
|-
|14,780
|-21.7%
|-
|11,859
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|on Loans / Loans
|1.59-
|1.80-
|1.60-
|Nonperforming Loans /
|Total Loans
|0.25-
|0.09-
|0.36-
|10. Liquidity.
|At December 31, 2025, the Company had $567,801 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending December 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $397,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at December 31, 2025, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $4,013,502 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at December 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $710,092 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at December 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $741,923 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at December 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At December 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $741,923 thousand based on collateral pledged at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $2,137,832 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
|(in thousands)
|12/31/25
|Debt Securities Eligible as
|Collateral:
|Corporate Securities
|-
|2,541,560
|Collateralized Loan
|Obligations rated AAA
|155,881
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|79,293
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|934,356
|Securities of U.S. Government
|Sponsored Entities
|302,412
|Total Debt Securities Eligible
|as Collateral
|-
|4,013,502
|Debt Securities Pledged
|as Collateral:
|Debt Securities Pledged
|at the Federal Reserve Bank
|($
|741,923
|-
|Deposits by Public Entities
|(710,092
|-
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|(417,531
|-
|Other
|(6,124
|-
|Total Debt Securities Pledged
|as Collateral
|($
|1,875,670
|-
|Estimated Debt Securities
|Available to Pledge
|-
|2,137,832
|11. Capital.
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|-
|12/31/25
|12/31/24
|Change
|9/30/25
|Shareholders' Equity
|-
|933,509
|-
|889,957
|4.9%
|-
|931,646
|Total Assets
|5,960,180
|6,076,274
|-1.9%
|5,914,438
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Assets
|15.66-
|14.65-
|15.75-
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Loans
|128.50-
|108.49-
|125.63-
|Tangible Common Equity
|Ratio
|13.90-
|12.90-
|13.98-
|Common Shares Outstanding
|24,623
|26,708
|-7.8%
|25,107
|Common Equity Per Share
|-
|37.91
|-
|33.32
|13.8%
|-
|37.11
|Market Value Per Common
|Share
|47.83
|52.46
|-8.8%
|49.99
|(shares in thousands)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Share Retirements (Issuances):
|Total Shares Retired
|485
|-
|n/m
|488
|Average Retirement Price
|-
|48.13
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|48.96
|Net Shares Retired (Issued)
|484
|(22
|-
|n/m
|480
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Total Shares Retired
|2,107
|4
|n/m
|Average Retirement Price
|-
|49.27
|-
|45.58
|n/m
|Net Shares Retired (Issued)
|2,085
|(37
|-
|n/m
|12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|-
|12/31/25
|12/31/24
|Change
|9/30/25
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
|-
|567,801
|-
|601,494
|-5.6%
|-
|659,268
|Debt Securities Available for
|Sale:
|Corporate Securities
|1,804,080
|1,835,937
|-1.7%
|1,797,562
|Collateralized Loan
|Obligations
|424,614
|982,589
|-56.8%
|561,063
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|891,906
|218,026
|309.1%
|589,654
|Securities of U.S.
|Government Sponsored
|Entities
|302,412
|292,117
|3.5%
|305,192
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions
|45,722
|62,186
|-26.5%
|51,853
|U.S. Treasury Securities
|-
|4,955
|n/m
|-
|Total Debt Securities
|Available for Sale
|3,468,734
|3,395,810
|2.1%
|3,305,324
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity:
|Agency Mortgage Backed
|Securities
|43,734
|57,927
|-24.5%
|46,433
|Corporate Securities
|742,244
|735,447
|0.9%
|740,545
|Obligations of States and
|Political Subdivisions (1)
|33,596
|51,260
|-34.5%
|39,527
|Total Debt Securities
|Held to Maturity (1)
|819,574
|844,634
|-3.0%
|826,505
|Loans
|726,482
|820,300
|-11.4%
|741,579
|Allowance For Credit Losses
|on Loans
|(11,573
|-
|(14,780
|-
|-21.7%
|(11,859
|-
|Total Loans, net
|714,909
|805,520
|-11.2%
|729,720
|Premises and Equipment, net
|25,722
|26,133
|-1.6%
|25,874
|Identifiable Intangibles, net
|-
|125
|n/m
|-
|Goodwill
|121,673
|121,673
|0.0%
|121,673
|Other Assets
|241,767
|280,885
|-13.9%
|246,074
|Total Assets
|-
|5,960,180
|-
|6,076,274
|-1.9%
|-
|5,914,438
|Liabilities and Shareholders'
|Equity:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-Bearing
|-
|2,252,490
|-
|2,333,389
|-3.5%
|-
|2,214,100
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|907,124
|953,863
|-4.9%
|881,367
|Savings
|1,613,384
|1,642,360
|-1.8%
|1,626,474
|Time
|67,021
|82,238
|-18.5%
|71,238
|Total Deposits
|4,840,019
|5,011,850
|-3.4%
|4,793,179
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|137,298
|120,322
|14.1%
|133,651
|Total Short-Term
|Borrowed Funds
|137,298
|120,322
|14.1%
|133,651
|Other Liabilities
|49,354
|54,145
|-8.8%
|55,962
|Total Liabilities
|5,026,671
|5,186,317
|-3.1%
|4,982,792
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Equity:
|Paid-In Capital
|440,015
|476,506
|-7.7%
|448,600
|Accumulated Other
|Comprehensive Loss
|(91,139
|-
|(168,104
|-
|-45.8%
|(99,913
|-
|Retained Earnings
|584,633
|581,555
|0.5%
|582,959
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|933,509
|889,957
|4.9%
|931,646
|Total Liabilities and
|Shareholders' Equity
|-
|5,960,180
|-
|6,076,274
|-1.9%
|-
|5,914,438
|13. Income Statements.
|(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
|-
|Q4'2025
|Q4'2024
|Change
|Q3'2025
|Interest and Loan Fee Income:
|Loans
|-
|10,233
|-
|11,167
|-8.4%
|-
|10,257
|Equity Securities
|433
|409
|5.9%
|409
|Debt Securities Available
|for Sale
|31,779
|36,629
|-13.2%
|30,358
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity
|8,355
|8,538
|-2.1%
|8,370
|Interest-Bearing Cash
|5,988
|5,659
|5.8%
|7,840
|Total Interest and Loan
|Fee Income
|56,788
|62,402
|-9.0%
|57,234
|Interest Expense:
|Transaction Deposits
|45
|46
|-2.2%
|45
|Savings Deposits
|3,195
|3,148
|1.5%
|3,361
|Time Deposits
|45
|68
|-33.8%
|47
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|197
|204
|-3.0%
|192
|Total Interest Expense
|3,482
|3,466
|0.5%
|3,645
|Net Interest and Loan
|Fee Income
|53,306
|58,936
|-9.6%
|53,589
|Provision for
|Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit
|Accounts
|3,270
|3,501
|-6.6%
|3,317
|Merchant Processing
|Services
|2,690
|2,735
|-1.6%
|2,860
|Debit Card Fees
|1,498
|1,902
|-21.2%
|1,603
|Trust Fees
|923
|867
|6.5%
|895
|ATM Processing Fees
|484
|506
|-4.3%
|483
|Other Service Fees
|426
|428
|-0.5%
|448
|Other Noninterest Income
|712
|694
|2.6%
|545
|Total Noninterest Income
|10,003
|10,633
|-5.9%
|10,151
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Related Benefits
|11,871
|12,461
|-4.7%
|12,387
|Occupancy and Equipment
|5,426
|5,219
|4.0%
|5,253
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,701
|2,610
|3.5%
|2,722
|Limited Partnership
|Operating Losses
|891
|1,095
|-18.6%
|915
|Professional Fees
|540
|369
|46.3%
|643
|Courier Service
|843
|692
|21.8%
|738
|Other Noninterest Expense
|3,194
|3,407
|-6.3%
|3,142
|Total Noninterest Expense
|25,466
|25,853
|-1.5%
|25,800
|Income Before Income Taxes
|37,843
|43,716
|-13.4%
|37,940
|Income Tax Provision
|10,036
|12,016
|-16.5%
|9,677
|Net Income
|-
|27,807
|-
|31,700
|-12.3%
|-
|28,263
|Average Common Shares
|Outstanding
|24,849
|26,699
|-6.9%
|25,341
|Diluted Average Common
|Shares Outstanding
|24,849
|26,701
|-6.9%
|25,341
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic Earnings
|-
|1.12
|-
|1.19
|-5.9%
|-
|1.12
|Diluted Earnings
|1.12
|1.19
|-5.9%
|1.12
|Dividends Paid
|0.46
|0.44
|4.5%
|0.46
|-
|12/31'25YTD
|12/31'24YTD
|Change
|Interest and Loan Fee Income:
|Loans
|-
|41,682
|-
|45,286
|-8.0%
|Equity Securities
|1,672
|1,586
|5.4%
|Debt Securities Available
|for Sale
|126,155
|166,975
|-24.4%
|Debt Securities Held to
|Maturity
|33,667
|34,502
|-2.4%
|Interest-Bearing Cash
|27,804
|19,665
|41.4%
|Total Interest and Loan
|Fee Income
|230,980
|268,014
|-13.8%
|Interest Expense:
|Transaction Deposits
|180
|281
|-35.9%
|Savings Deposits
|12,634
|10,377
|21.8%
|Time Deposits
|198
|283
|-30.0%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|Borrowings
|-
|5,813
|n/m
|Securities Sold under
|Repurchase Agreements
|700
|665
|5.3%
|Total Interest Expense
|13,712
|17,419
|-21.3%
|Net Interest and Loan
|Fee Income
|217,268
|250,595
|-13.3%
|(Reversal of) Provision
|for Credit Losses
|(550
|-
|300
|n/m
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit
|13,336
|14,025
|-4.9%
|Accounts
|Merchant Processing
|Services
|10,970
|10,449
|5.0%
|Debit Card Fees
|6,346
|6,853
|-7.4%
|Trust Fees
|3,584
|3,318
|8.0%
|ATM Processing Fees
|1,912
|2,170
|-11.9%
|Other Service Fees
|1,753
|1,770
|-1.0%
|Bank Owned
|Life Insurance Gains
|208
|202
|3.1%
|Other Noninterest Income
|2,681
|4,368
|-38.6%
|Total Noninterest Income
|40,790
|43,155
|-5.5%
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Related Benefits
|48,687
|50,292
|-3.2%
|Occupancy and Equipment
|20,871
|20,673
|1.0%
|Outsourced Data Processing
|10,829
|10,271
|5.4%
|Limited Partnership
|Operating Losses
|3,636
|5,185
|-29.9%
|Professional Fees
|1,964
|1,470
|33.6%
|Courier Service
|2,956
|2,709
|9.1%
|Other Noninterest Expense
|12,979
|13,791
|-5.9%
|Total Noninterest Expense
|101,922
|104,391
|-2.4%
|Income Before Income Taxes
|156,686
|189,059
|-17.1%
|Income Tax Provision
|40,513
|50,423
|-19.7%
|Net Income
|-
|116,173
|-
|138,636
|-16.2%
|Average Common Shares
|Outstanding
|25,674
|26,685
|-3.8%
|Diluted Average Common
|Shares Outstanding
|25,674
|26,686
|-3.8
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic Earnings
|-
|4.52
|-
|5.20
|-13.1
|Diluted Earnings
|4.52
|5.20
|-13.1
|Dividends Paid
|1.82
|1.76
|3.4%
|Footnotes and Abbreviations:
|(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
|(a) Annualized
|Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.