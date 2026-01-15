Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2025 of $27.8 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02. Fourth quarter 2025 results compare to third quarter 2025 net income of $28.3 million and EPS of $1.12.

"Westamerica's fourth quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 40 percent of total revenues. At December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were stable at $1.8 million and the allowance for credit losses was $11.6 million" said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Fourth quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 10.8 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2025, and retired 485 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica's capital ratios remain at levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $53.8 million for the third quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the fourth quarter 2025 was 4.00 percent compared to 4.06 percent for the third quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2025 totaled $10.0 million compared to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2025.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2025 were $25.5 million compared to $25.8 million for the third quarter 2025.

The income tax provision for the fourth quarter 2025 includes a $628 thousand increase to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

