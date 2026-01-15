Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 17:36 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2026

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")


Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 15 January 2026, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes

For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025.

42,203,654

99.80

82,619

0.20

42,286,273

592,387

2. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company.

41,874,591

99.32

285,598

0.68

42,160,189

718,471

3. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.

41,905,512

99.40

252,210

0.60

42,157,722

720,938

4. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company.

41,905,700

99.40

252,272

0.60

42,157,972

720,688

5. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company.

41,908,380

99.35

272,566

0.65

42,180,946

697,714

6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.

41,865,071

99.31

292,901

0.69

42,157,972

720,688

7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2025.

41,787,262

99.14

360,517

0.86

42,147,779

730,881

8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

41,791,916

99.12

372,966

0.88

42,164,882

713,778

9. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.

42,007,991

99.57

179,492

0.43

42,187,483

691,177

10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.

42,098,719

99.77

97,257

0.23

42,195,976

682,684

11. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.

42,088,797

99.66

145,281

0.34

42,234,078

642,254

12. To approve the Company continuation in its present form as an investment trust, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.

41,538,064

97.19

1,203,126

2.81

42,741,190

141,957

13. To allot securities in the Company.

41,949,818

99.42

243,873

0.58

42,193,691

678,648

14#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.

41,913,817

99.36

270,977

0.64

42,184,794

691,538

15#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share.

42,027,705

99.62

158,939

0.38

42,186,644

689,688

16#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.

40,699,242

96.43

1,506,466

3.57

42,205,708

670,624

17#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

42,010,617

99.51

206,616

0.49

42,217,233

659,604

# - Special Resolution

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 117,508,631. The Company had 107,482,672 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 12 to 17 will additionally be filed at Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.