Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15
15 January 2026
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
(the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 15 January 2026, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
Resolutions
Votes
For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025.
42,203,654
99.80
82,619
0.20
42,286,273
592,387
2. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company.
41,874,591
99.32
285,598
0.68
42,160,189
718,471
3. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.
41,905,512
99.40
252,210
0.60
42,157,722
720,938
4. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company.
41,905,700
99.40
252,272
0.60
42,157,972
720,688
5. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company.
41,908,380
99.35
272,566
0.65
42,180,946
697,714
6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.
41,865,071
99.31
292,901
0.69
42,157,972
720,688
7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2025.
41,787,262
99.14
360,517
0.86
42,147,779
730,881
8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
41,791,916
99.12
372,966
0.88
42,164,882
713,778
9. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.
42,007,991
99.57
179,492
0.43
42,187,483
691,177
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.
42,098,719
99.77
97,257
0.23
42,195,976
682,684
11. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.
42,088,797
99.66
145,281
0.34
42,234,078
642,254
12. To approve the Company continuation in its present form as an investment trust, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association.
41,538,064
97.19
1,203,126
2.81
42,741,190
141,957
13. To allot securities in the Company.
41,949,818
99.42
243,873
0.58
42,193,691
678,648
14#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.
41,913,817
99.36
270,977
0.64
42,184,794
691,538
15#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share.
42,027,705
99.62
158,939
0.38
42,186,644
689,688
16#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.
40,699,242
96.43
1,506,466
3.57
42,205,708
670,624
17#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
42,010,617
99.51
206,616
0.49
42,217,233
659,604
# - Special Resolution
A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Notes:
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 117,508,631. The Company had 107,482,672 ordinary shares held in Treasury.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 12 to 17 will additionally be filed at Companies House.
Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3170 8732
info@frostrow.com