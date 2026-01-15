Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2026

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")



Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 15 January 2026, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025. 42,203,654 99.80 82,619 0.20 42,286,273 592,387 2. To re-elect James Ashton as a Director of the Company. 41,874,591 99.32 285,598 0.68 42,160,189 718,471 3. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company. 41,905,512 99.40 252,210 0.60 42,157,722 720,938 4. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of the Company. 41,905,700 99.40 252,272 0.60 42,157,972 720,688 5. To re-elect Pars Purewal as a Director of the Company. 41,908,380 99.35 272,566 0.65 42,180,946 697,714 6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company. 41,865,071 99.31 292,901 0.69 42,157,972 720,688 7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 September 2025. 41,787,262 99.14 360,517 0.86 42,147,779 730,881 8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 41,791,916 99.12 372,966 0.88 42,164,882 713,778 9. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company. 42,007,991 99.57 179,492 0.43 42,187,483 691,177 10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company. 42,098,719 99.77 97,257 0.23 42,195,976 682,684 11. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report. 42,088,797 99.66 145,281 0.34 42,234,078 642,254 12. To approve the Company continuation in its present form as an investment trust, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. 41,538,064 97.19 1,203,126 2.81 42,741,190 141,957 13. To allot securities in the Company. 41,949,818 99.42 243,873 0.58 42,193,691 678,648 14#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 41,913,817 99.36 270,977 0.64 42,184,794 691,538 15#. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share. 42,027,705 99.62 158,939 0.38 42,186,644 689,688 16#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 40,699,242 96.43 1,506,466 3.57 42,205,708 670,624 17#. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 42,010,617 99.51 206,616 0.49 42,217,233 659,604

# - Special Resolution

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 117,508,631. The Company had 107,482,672 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 and UK Listing Rule 6.4.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Resolutions 12 to 17 will additionally be filed at Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact: