FedEx Volunteer Pilot Sees Six-Year-Old Receive Sight

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / In this one-minute video during a refuel on the way to Ghana, FedEx Captain David Hayes shares his experience supporting a prior Orbis Flying Eye Hospital program in Zambia. He witnessed a six-year-old child getting to see her mother for the first time.

Orbis is a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness. The global nonprofit operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital and facilitates ongoing eye care programs around the world. In addition to FedEx providing cash and in-kind support for Orbis, FedEx pilots serve as volunteers, flying the plane around the world to serve people in need.

