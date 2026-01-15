Anzeige
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 18:24
270,90 Euro
+0,58 % +1,55
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
270,40271,0018:43
270,30271,0518:43
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 17:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Volunteer Pilot Sees Six-Year-Old Receive Sight

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / In this one-minute video during a refuel on the way to Ghana, FedEx Captain David Hayes shares his experience supporting a prior Orbis Flying Eye Hospital program in Zambia. He witnessed a six-year-old child getting to see her mother for the first time.

Orbis is a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness. The global nonprofit operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital and facilitates ongoing eye care programs around the world. In addition to FedEx providing cash and in-kind support for Orbis, FedEx pilots serve as volunteers, flying the plane around the world to serve people in need.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-volunteer-pilot-sees-six-year-old-receive-sight-1127508

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
