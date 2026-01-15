

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bond, attracting slightly above average demand.



The Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds earlier in the week.



The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted above average demand.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News