Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31, 2025:
30,125 shares
- €105,825.38
During the 2nd half of 2025, a total of:
57,252 shares were purchased for €292,306.43
- 69,003 shares were sold for €359 378.45
Over the same period, the following transactions were carried out:
700 purchase transactions
- 944 sales transactions
As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:
€300, 000.00
This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.
About ARVERNE
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
www.arverne.earth
Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day
Period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025
BUY
SELL
Date
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in EUR
TOTAL
700
57 252
292 306,43
944
69 003
359 378,45
01/07/2025
1
1
4,82
6
1001
4 824,82
02/07/2025
3
501
2 434,86
5
1482
7 379,32
03/07/2025
1
1
5,05
7
1001
5 055,05
04/07/2025
8
1855
9 312,66
9
1434
7 308,38
07/07/2025
5
401
2 040,21
13
617
3 197,42
08/07/2025
3
84
437,00
24
3452
18 396,74
09/07/2025
8
868
4 970,25
16
1933
11 148,58
10/07/2025
10
621
3 429,22
14
470
2 624,10
11/07/2025
5
284
1 557,74
4
535
2 942,45
14/07/2025
5
694
3 817,07
10
3273
18 142,24
15/07/2025
4
308
1 694,00
8
307
1 698,26
16/07/2025
7
600
3 253,74
8
335
1 851,55
17/07/2025
14
2228
11 763,84
12
482
2 591,91
18/07/2025
7
1124
5 850,98
32
1801
9 482,81
21/07/2025
14
2219
11 292,93
6
1324
6 884,80
22/07/2025
4
137
690,06
14
943
4 838,44
23/07/2025
2
501
2 580,20
9
651
3 385,20
24/07/2025
1
1
5,20
7
278
1 445,60
25/07/2025
2
251
1 292,60
15
842
4 335,29
28/07/2025
7
436
2 256,56
5
230
1 213,16
29/07/2025
3
34
173,50
6
427
2 221,64
30/07/2025
5
657
3 370,87
15
644
3 383,19
31/07/2025
5
234
1 218,51
10
345
1 817,46
01/08/2025
7
717
3 729,12
9
712
3 745,83
04/08/2025
9
753
3 903,18
12
573
3 008,25
05/08/2025
8
434
2 254,76
14
469
2 462,25
06/08/2025
8
469
2 429,94
11
1085
5 695,71
07/08/2025
7
405
2 099,36
5
248
1 292,25
08/08/2025
3
81
418,70
6
560
2 938,43
11/08/2025
1
1
5,25
9
297
1 565,19
12/08/2025
8
1167
6 084,39
12
582
3 082,10
13/08/2025
6
261
1 366,31
10
781
4 139,30
14/08/2025
3
11
57,20
1
1
5,20
15/08/2025
8
590
3 084,05
1
1
5,25
18/08/2025
8
618
3 209,40
3
107
556,45
19/08/2025
12
473
2 467,17
3
152
798,05
20/08/2025
2
13
67,65
8
152
798,00
21/08/2025
4
62
327,60
15
1427
7 580,94
22/08/2025
3
143
757,50
4
443
2 370,05
25/08/2025
8
266
1 409,85
4
87
465,45
26/08/2025
8
463
2 416,35
1
1
5,25
27/08/2025
12
815
4 182,01
5
46
239,45
28/08/2025
17
896
4 617,54
17
2223
11 650,30
29/08/2025
11
891
4 665,01
6
975
5 212,74
01/09/2025
21
3797
19 198,39
9
363
1 839,43
02/09/2025
6
1073
5 306,09
2
23
112,90
03/09/2025
12
239
1 178,56
13
439
2 189,12
04/09/2025
10
394
1 922,84
4
222
1 084,18
05/09/2025
7
307
1 519,44
13
933
4 625,25
08/09/2025
7
393
1 937,25
8
235
1 172,56
09/09/2025
3
454
2 266,91
12
658
3 340,73
10/09/2025
12
364
1 838,71
9
164
838,30
11/09/2025
8
141
714,09
11
265
1 359,69
12/09/2025
14
619
3 130,90
2
95
489,15
15/09/2025
9
652
3 254,13
4
42
214,20
16/09/2025
4
226
1 117,98
5
911
4 571,76
17/09/2025
7
1166
5 843,06
11
691
3 524,10
18/09/2025
8
901
4 505,00
5
401
2 025,01
19/09/2025
6
319
1 595,06
4
19
95,95
22/09/2025
1
1
5,00
10
702
3 546,01
23/09/2025
7
339
1 701,98
6
192
978,20
24/09/2025
5
155
775,25
2
258
1 315,75
25/09/2025
13
1479
7 440,11
7
672
3 427,20
26/09/2025
6
1198
6 023,66
2
51
257,60
29/09/2025
4
253
1 264,06
6
150
752,55
30/09/2025
1
1
5,05
9
153
785,85
01/10/2025
5
279
1 437,16
12
1566
8 159,02
02/10/2025
4
88
466,45
16
2249
12 029,68
03/10/2025
6
306
1 599,06
8
651
3 450,30
06/10/2025
11
1306
6 685,81
3
81
426,30
07/10/2025
2
21
107,10
4
71
363,60
08/10/2025
7
840
4 242,67
21
1809
9 223,01
09/10/2025
5
251
1 275,56
8
462
2 379,30
10/10/2025
1
1
5,10
1
1
5,10
13/10/2025
3
9
46,70
8
1801
9 405,18
14/10/2025
4
194
1 004,36
3
751
3 967,76
15/10/2025
3
128
665,70
3
1001
5 380,27
16/10/2025
4
261
1 385,39
3
181
986,40
17/10/2025
3
296
1 554,00
2
500
2 650,00
20/10/2025
1
1
5,25
1
1
5,25
21/10/2025
1
1
5,30
3
66
353,05
22/10/2025
7
1542
7 967,36
5
1065
5 686,78
23/10/2025
4
501
2 530,20
10
190
988,00
24/10/2025
2
2
10,10
7
500
2 578,75
27/10/2025
8
1224
6 172,26
21
1066
5 475,62
28/10/2025
6
135
698,75
7
240
1 260,00
29/10/2025
4
162
842,35
7
497
2 601,15
30/10/2025
7
907
4 597,67
10
523
2 691,88
31/10/2025
3
231
1 155,51
8
286
1 447,50
03/11/2025
5
540
2 700,76
4
525
2 654,61
04/11/2025
7
898
4 475,18
5
152
786,60
05/11/2025
7
1209
6 027,23
20
517
2 597,82
06/11/2025
5
334
1 646,55
6
334
1 664,86
07/11/2025
5
770
3 779,47
2
16
79,36
10/11/2025
2
14
68,64
8
501
2 479,95
11/11/2025
1
1
5,00
3
101
505,00
12/11/2025
3
73
360,14
1
1
5,00
13/11/2025
1
1
4,98
3
101
502,98
14/11/2025
4
22
109,98
2
501
2 505,00
17/11/2025
5
700
3 507,07
3
452
2 305,15
18/11/2025
5
201
1 005,04
6
692
3 462,77
19/11/2025
1
1
5,00
1
1
5,00
20/11/2025
8
400
1 995,28
3
546
2 736,22
21/11/2025
10
526
2 619,27
5
162
811,10
24/11/2025
3
139
688,62
11
1142
5 721,76
25/11/2025
2
51
257,55
2
251
1 280,05
26/11/2025
3
101
510,05
6
350
1 779,40
27/11/2025
4
531
2 643,26
5
601
3 003,02
28/11/2025
4
99
494,79
5
256
1 280,05
01/12/2025
3
16
80,05
1
1
5,05
02/12/2025
5
201
1 015,05
1
1
5,05
03/12/2025
6
379
1 893,48
7
355
1 777,59
04/12/2025
4
167
837,51
7
391
1 976,54
05/12/2025
3
210
1 045,82
2
51
257,50
08/12/2025
6
285
1 424,89
7
490
2 474,50
09/12/2025
2
193
961,16
6
54
268,94
10/12/2025
7
379
1 874,27
5
101
501,56
11/12/2025
4
422
2 073,20
5
102
505,92
12/12/2025
4
131
645,16
3
4
19,84
15/12/2025
2
333
1 631,70
3
70
345,76
16/12/2025
1
1
4,98
6
563
2 803,74
17/12/2025
6
153
755,42
1
1
4,94
18/12/2025
1
1
4,98
5
14
69,72
19/12/2025
8
524
2 576,14
10
432
2 132,18
22/12/2025
2
9
44,44
6
54
266,58
23/12/2025
2
43
212,44
6
186
928,25
24/12/2025
2
16
79,36
5
252
1 259,95
29/12/2025
2
51
254,00
19
750
3 750,00
30/12/2025
3
201
1 000,98
1
1
4,98
31/12/2025
1
200
980,00
1
2
9,92
Arverne Group,
a public limited company with a Board of Directors and share capital of €420,760.81,
Registered office: 4 chemin Barincou 64000 PAU
895 395 622 R.C.S. Pau
