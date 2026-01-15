Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31, 2025:

30,125 shares

- €105,825.38

During the 2nd half of 2025, a total of:

57,252 shares were purchased for €292,306.43

- 69,003 shares were sold for €359 378.45

Over the same period, the following transactions were carried out:

700 purchase transactions

- 944 sales transactions

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash was allocated to the liquidity account:

€300, 000.00

This review was carried out in accordance with AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the introduction of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice.

Aggregate buy/sell transactions for each trading day

Period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025

BUY SELL Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in EUR TOTAL 700 57 252 292 306,43 944 69 003 359 378,45 01/07/2025 1 1 4,82 6 1001 4 824,82 02/07/2025 3 501 2 434,86 5 1482 7 379,32 03/07/2025 1 1 5,05 7 1001 5 055,05 04/07/2025 8 1855 9 312,66 9 1434 7 308,38 07/07/2025 5 401 2 040,21 13 617 3 197,42 08/07/2025 3 84 437,00 24 3452 18 396,74 09/07/2025 8 868 4 970,25 16 1933 11 148,58 10/07/2025 10 621 3 429,22 14 470 2 624,10 11/07/2025 5 284 1 557,74 4 535 2 942,45 14/07/2025 5 694 3 817,07 10 3273 18 142,24 15/07/2025 4 308 1 694,00 8 307 1 698,26 16/07/2025 7 600 3 253,74 8 335 1 851,55 17/07/2025 14 2228 11 763,84 12 482 2 591,91 18/07/2025 7 1124 5 850,98 32 1801 9 482,81 21/07/2025 14 2219 11 292,93 6 1324 6 884,80 22/07/2025 4 137 690,06 14 943 4 838,44 23/07/2025 2 501 2 580,20 9 651 3 385,20 24/07/2025 1 1 5,20 7 278 1 445,60 25/07/2025 2 251 1 292,60 15 842 4 335,29 28/07/2025 7 436 2 256,56 5 230 1 213,16 29/07/2025 3 34 173,50 6 427 2 221,64 30/07/2025 5 657 3 370,87 15 644 3 383,19 31/07/2025 5 234 1 218,51 10 345 1 817,46 01/08/2025 7 717 3 729,12 9 712 3 745,83 04/08/2025 9 753 3 903,18 12 573 3 008,25 05/08/2025 8 434 2 254,76 14 469 2 462,25 06/08/2025 8 469 2 429,94 11 1085 5 695,71 07/08/2025 7 405 2 099,36 5 248 1 292,25 08/08/2025 3 81 418,70 6 560 2 938,43 11/08/2025 1 1 5,25 9 297 1 565,19 12/08/2025 8 1167 6 084,39 12 582 3 082,10 13/08/2025 6 261 1 366,31 10 781 4 139,30 14/08/2025 3 11 57,20 1 1 5,20 15/08/2025 8 590 3 084,05 1 1 5,25 18/08/2025 8 618 3 209,40 3 107 556,45 19/08/2025 12 473 2 467,17 3 152 798,05 20/08/2025 2 13 67,65 8 152 798,00 21/08/2025 4 62 327,60 15 1427 7 580,94 22/08/2025 3 143 757,50 4 443 2 370,05 25/08/2025 8 266 1 409,85 4 87 465,45 26/08/2025 8 463 2 416,35 1 1 5,25 27/08/2025 12 815 4 182,01 5 46 239,45 28/08/2025 17 896 4 617,54 17 2223 11 650,30 29/08/2025 11 891 4 665,01 6 975 5 212,74 01/09/2025 21 3797 19 198,39 9 363 1 839,43 02/09/2025 6 1073 5 306,09 2 23 112,90 03/09/2025 12 239 1 178,56 13 439 2 189,12 04/09/2025 10 394 1 922,84 4 222 1 084,18 05/09/2025 7 307 1 519,44 13 933 4 625,25 08/09/2025 7 393 1 937,25 8 235 1 172,56 09/09/2025 3 454 2 266,91 12 658 3 340,73 10/09/2025 12 364 1 838,71 9 164 838,30 11/09/2025 8 141 714,09 11 265 1 359,69 12/09/2025 14 619 3 130,90 2 95 489,15 15/09/2025 9 652 3 254,13 4 42 214,20 16/09/2025 4 226 1 117,98 5 911 4 571,76 17/09/2025 7 1166 5 843,06 11 691 3 524,10 18/09/2025 8 901 4 505,00 5 401 2 025,01 19/09/2025 6 319 1 595,06 4 19 95,95 22/09/2025 1 1 5,00 10 702 3 546,01 23/09/2025 7 339 1 701,98 6 192 978,20 24/09/2025 5 155 775,25 2 258 1 315,75 25/09/2025 13 1479 7 440,11 7 672 3 427,20 26/09/2025 6 1198 6 023,66 2 51 257,60 29/09/2025 4 253 1 264,06 6 150 752,55 30/09/2025 1 1 5,05 9 153 785,85 01/10/2025 5 279 1 437,16 12 1566 8 159,02 02/10/2025 4 88 466,45 16 2249 12 029,68 03/10/2025 6 306 1 599,06 8 651 3 450,30 06/10/2025 11 1306 6 685,81 3 81 426,30 07/10/2025 2 21 107,10 4 71 363,60 08/10/2025 7 840 4 242,67 21 1809 9 223,01 09/10/2025 5 251 1 275,56 8 462 2 379,30 10/10/2025 1 1 5,10 1 1 5,10 13/10/2025 3 9 46,70 8 1801 9 405,18 14/10/2025 4 194 1 004,36 3 751 3 967,76 15/10/2025 3 128 665,70 3 1001 5 380,27 16/10/2025 4 261 1 385,39 3 181 986,40 17/10/2025 3 296 1 554,00 2 500 2 650,00 20/10/2025 1 1 5,25 1 1 5,25 21/10/2025 1 1 5,30 3 66 353,05 22/10/2025 7 1542 7 967,36 5 1065 5 686,78 23/10/2025 4 501 2 530,20 10 190 988,00 24/10/2025 2 2 10,10 7 500 2 578,75 27/10/2025 8 1224 6 172,26 21 1066 5 475,62 28/10/2025 6 135 698,75 7 240 1 260,00 29/10/2025 4 162 842,35 7 497 2 601,15 30/10/2025 7 907 4 597,67 10 523 2 691,88 31/10/2025 3 231 1 155,51 8 286 1 447,50 03/11/2025 5 540 2 700,76 4 525 2 654,61 04/11/2025 7 898 4 475,18 5 152 786,60 05/11/2025 7 1209 6 027,23 20 517 2 597,82 06/11/2025 5 334 1 646,55 6 334 1 664,86 07/11/2025 5 770 3 779,47 2 16 79,36 10/11/2025 2 14 68,64 8 501 2 479,95 11/11/2025 1 1 5,00 3 101 505,00 12/11/2025 3 73 360,14 1 1 5,00 13/11/2025 1 1 4,98 3 101 502,98 14/11/2025 4 22 109,98 2 501 2 505,00 17/11/2025 5 700 3 507,07 3 452 2 305,15 18/11/2025 5 201 1 005,04 6 692 3 462,77 19/11/2025 1 1 5,00 1 1 5,00 20/11/2025 8 400 1 995,28 3 546 2 736,22 21/11/2025 10 526 2 619,27 5 162 811,10 24/11/2025 3 139 688,62 11 1142 5 721,76 25/11/2025 2 51 257,55 2 251 1 280,05 26/11/2025 3 101 510,05 6 350 1 779,40 27/11/2025 4 531 2 643,26 5 601 3 003,02 28/11/2025 4 99 494,79 5 256 1 280,05 01/12/2025 3 16 80,05 1 1 5,05 02/12/2025 5 201 1 015,05 1 1 5,05 03/12/2025 6 379 1 893,48 7 355 1 777,59 04/12/2025 4 167 837,51 7 391 1 976,54 05/12/2025 3 210 1 045,82 2 51 257,50 08/12/2025 6 285 1 424,89 7 490 2 474,50 09/12/2025 2 193 961,16 6 54 268,94 10/12/2025 7 379 1 874,27 5 101 501,56 11/12/2025 4 422 2 073,20 5 102 505,92 12/12/2025 4 131 645,16 3 4 19,84 15/12/2025 2 333 1 631,70 3 70 345,76 16/12/2025 1 1 4,98 6 563 2 803,74 17/12/2025 6 153 755,42 1 1 4,94 18/12/2025 1 1 4,98 5 14 69,72 19/12/2025 8 524 2 576,14 10 432 2 132,18 22/12/2025 2 9 44,44 6 54 266,58 23/12/2025 2 43 212,44 6 186 928,25 24/12/2025 2 16 79,36 5 252 1 259,95 29/12/2025 2 51 254,00 19 750 3 750,00 30/12/2025 3 201 1 000,98 1 1 4,98 31/12/2025 1 200 980,00 1 2 9,92

