Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions continues to strengthen its management team with the appointment of Christophe Constant as Director of Lithium de France.

Created in 2020, Lithium de France's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by supplying heat to businesses, farmers, and local authorities, as well as producing geothermal lithium for electric vehicle batteries. Currently in the pre-industrial phase of its project, Lithium de France will draw on the experience of Christophe Constant, who has spent several years for listed industrial groups, notably as Chief Executive Officer.

A graduate of INSA (Institut National des Sciences Appliquées), Christophe Constant began his career his engineering career in the energy sector at Areva. He then expanded his experience to the aerospace, space, and rail industries. Over ten years at Alstom, he held several strategic international positions in Europe and North America, with a strong focus on operations and business development. His subsequent entrepreneurial ventures enabled him to gain an in-depth understanding of the industrial transformation and growth challenges faced by technology companies.

In 2022, Christophe Constant joined Helexia, a major player in the energy transition, as Chief Executive Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome a leader who shares the entrepreneurial culture and industrial standards of the group and its partner Equinor" said Pierre Brossollet, CEO and founder of Lithium de France and Arverne.

Christophe Constant will be responsible for the overall management of Lithium de France, an Arverne subsidiary. Lithium de France and its 60 employees are based in Haguenau, Alsace, where some of the largest drilling operations in France are already underway. Together with his teams, he will continue to advance and complete an ambitious industrial project to produce local, short-cycle heat and geothermal lithium aimed at meeting one-third of France's needs, amounting to 27,000 tonnes per year.

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE, is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260205925223/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth Financial press : anne-claire.taton@seitosei-actifin.com