BODYWELLE Now Offers FDA-Approved Oral Wegovy, the First Oral GLP-1 for Medical Weight Management

The Miami Beach-based practice integrates the newly approved oral GLP-1 into its physician-supervised weight management programs.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / BODYWELLE , a physician-led medical wellness practice in Miami Beach, is now offering FDA-approved oral Wegovy, the first oral GLP-1 medication approved for chronic weight management. This newly available treatment option expands access to evidence-based, physician-guided care for eligible adults seeking a non-injectable approach to medical weight loss under medical supervision.

Wegovy has been widely prescribed in injectable form as part of medically supervised weight management programs across the United States. The recent FDA approval of an oral formulation represents a meaningful development in the medical management of obesity and weight-related health concerns, offering a pill-based alternative while maintaining the same emphasis on safety, efficacy, and long-term health outcomes.

At BODYWELLE, oral Wegovy is offered as part of a comprehensive medical weight loss program overseen by Dr. Alonso Martin. Treatment decisions are guided by individual health history, metabolic considerations, and long-term goals, rather than short-term weight changes. The practice emphasizes that oral Wegovy, like all GLP-1 therapies, is not intended to be used in isolation, but as one component of a broader, physician-directed strategy for sustainable weight management.

A First-of-Its-Kind Oral GLP-1 Option

GLP-1 medications work by influencing appetite regulation, satiety, and metabolic signaling. These therapies have become an important tool in medical weight management, particularly for adults who have struggled to achieve sustained results through lifestyle changes alone. Until now, FDA-approved GLP-1 medications for weight management were administered by injection.

For some patients, injectable medications can present practical or personal barriers to care. An oral formulation may offer a more approachable option for individuals who prefer pill-based treatment, while still requiring the same level of medical oversight, evaluation, and follow-up as injectable therapies.

The approval of oral Wegovy as the first oral GLP-1 for chronic weight management introduces an additional option for eligible patients who prefer oral dosing or who may not be ideal candidates for injectable therapy. While oral and injectable GLP-1 medications differ in administration, absorption, dosing schedules, and how individual patients may tolerate or respond to treatment, the need for medical evaluation, appropriate dosing, and ongoing monitoring remains unchanged.

BODYWELLE integrates oral Wegovy thoughtfully into its existing medical weight loss framework, ensuring that prescribing decisions align with current clinical evidence and patient-specific needs.

Physician-Guided, Evidence-Based Care

Medical weight loss at BODYWELLE is grounded in comprehensive evaluation and individualized planning. Dr. Alonso Martin takes a physician-guided approach to treatment, carefully reviewing each patient's medical history, current medications, weight-related health concerns, and prior weight loss efforts before recommending any therapy.

At BODYWELLE, GLP-1 medications such as oral Wegovy are integrated thoughtfully into care, with an emphasis on responsible prescribing, ongoing monitoring, and long-term patient safety. Treatment decisions are guided by current clinical evidence and individualized health considerations rather than short-term outcomes.

Patients considering oral Wegovy begin with a medical consultation to determine candidacy and to discuss how the medication may fit into a personalized treatment plan. Follow-up visits play an essential role in care, allowing treatment plans to be adjusted over time based on response, tolerance, and overall health.

Experience With GLP-1 Medications

Although oral Wegovy is newly approved, BODYWELLE brings established experience with physician-supervised GLP-1 therapy, with over 127 satisfied patients. This experience informs how new therapies are evaluated and introduced within the practice. It also supports a careful, measured approach to patient selection, dosing decisions, and long-term monitoring as new formulations become available within established treatment protocols. Rather than focusing on volume or rapid outcomes, BODYWELLE emphasizes careful patient selection, education, and long-term metabolic health. Dr. Martin notes that individual results vary and that medications are most effective when combined with medical guidance and sustainable lifestyle adjustments.

Safety and Long-Term Health Focus

As with any prescription medication, oral Wegovy is not appropriate for everyone. Potential side effects, dosing considerations, and contraindications must be evaluated on an individual basis. BODYWELLE prioritizes patient safety through careful screening, gradual dose adjustments when appropriate, and ongoing monitoring.

Patients receive education about what to expect during treatment, including potential side effects and realistic timelines. This approach helps ensure that weight management strategies remain aligned with long-term health rather than short-term expectations.

The addition of oral Wegovy reflects BODYWELLE's broader philosophy of integrating medical advancements responsibly, with treatment decisions guided by clinical evidence, physician oversight, and a commitment to patient safety.

Consultations and Access to Care

BODYWELLE offers in-person consultations in Miami Beach, with virtual consultations discussed when appropriate to support continuity of care. All treatment decisions are made within a physician-led framework, ensuring that patients receive individualized evaluation and ongoing medical oversight. This consultation-centered approach allows time for patient education, discussion of potential risks and benefits, and alignment of treatment decisions with each patient's health goals and medical history.

Medication access, treatment logistics, and follow-up plans are reviewed during consultation so patients clearly understand their options and the importance of ongoing medical supervision.

Patients interested in learning whether oral Wegovy may be appropriate are encouraged to schedule a consultation to discuss eligibility and treatment options with Dr. Martin.

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-led medical wellness practice based in Miami Beach, Florida, focused on evidence-based care for metabolic health, longevity, and personalized treatment. Led by Dr. Alonso Martin, the practice provides medically supervised weight management and preventive care designed to support long-term health outcomes.

More information about BODYWELLE and its services is available at alonsomartinmd.com .

Media Contact

Dr. Alonso Martin

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-now-offers-fda-approved-oral-wegovy-the-first-oral-glp-1-fo-1126525