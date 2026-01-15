DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 15-Jan-2026 / 18:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 15/01/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 10,096 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 726.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 724.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 725.9800

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,391,365 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,501,766 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,889,599. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

15 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 15 January 2026

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 725.9800 10,096

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 5 724.00 11:14:44 00078682185TRLO0 XLON 681 726.00 12:08:46 00078684474TRLO0 XLON 148 726.00 12:08:46 00078684475TRLO0 XLON 126 726.00 12:40:04 00078686986TRLO0 XLON 5 726.00 12:51:55 00078687716TRLO0 XLON 2361 726.00 14:29:21 00078692115TRLO0 XLON 738 726.00 14:31:51 00078692256TRLO0 XLON 5 726.00 14:33:31 00078692337TRLO0 XLON 232 726.00 14:33:44 00078692344TRLO0 XLON 2980 726.00 14:38:10 00078692669TRLO0 XLON 5 726.00 14:52:26 00078693864TRLO0 XLON 86 726.00 14:57:08 00078694198TRLO0 XLON 1004 726.00 14:57:08 00078694199TRLO0 XLON 74 726.00 15:16:44 00078695821TRLO0 XLON 5 726.00 15:21:36 00078696025TRLO0 XLON 1545 726.00 15:24:38 00078696205TRLO0 XLON 54 724.00 15:54:45 00078698572TRLO0 XLON 5 724.00 15:57:58 00078698756TRLO0 XLON 37 724.00 16:35:13 00078701742TRLO0 XLON

