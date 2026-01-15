Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
Whole Foods Market Foundation Awards Over $900,000 in Community First Grants to 94 Organizations

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Whole Foods Market Foundation announced today the recipients of its 2025 Community First Grant program, awarding $938,877 to nonprofit organizations across the United States and Canada. These grants support initiatives focused on expanding fresh food access and nutrition education in local communities.

The Community First Grant program uniquely engages Whole Foods Market Team Members in the grant nomination process, strengthening connections between stores and their communities. Recipients include organizations operating community gardens, mobile markets, healthy cooking education programs, and more.

"These grants represent our commitment to building stronger, healthier communities through improved long-term access to fresh, healthy food and nutrition education," said Michelle Phares, Program Manager at Whole Foods Market Foundation. "By partnering with community-led organizations nominated by Whole Foods Market Team Members, we are supporting home grown solutions that are best suited to serve our communities."

The 2025-2026 Community First Grant partners span 75 cities in 32 U.S. states and one Canadian province. Their projects include:

  • 35 Nutrition Education and Healthy Cooking Classes

  • 29 Fruit and Vegetable Growers

  • 15 Special Projects

  • 11 Fresh Produce Distributors

  • 4 Collaborative Health Partnership

Among this year's recipients is first-time grantee Agricultural Institute of Marin, nominated by 22-year Whole Foods Market Team Member, Geri Feldman. Their "Rollin' Root" mobile market program serves historically underserved communities. The grant will support their Rollin' Root Ambassador program, which engages community members in sharing information about affordable produce access and how to use SNAP benefits at the mobile market.

Sustainable Food Center, a four-time grant recipient nominated by 15-year Whole Foods Market Team Member Lee Robinson, will use their funding to support bilingual cooking classes, extending their 50-year mission of improving food access for all Texans.

Since launching the Community First Grant Program eight years ago, Whole Foods Market Foundation has awarded 570 grants to 316 organizations in 188 cities, investing over $4.3 million.

For a complete list of grant recipients and more information about our Community First Grant program, visit https://www.wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org/.

####

ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET FOUNDATION
Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by providing access to essential resources to improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, focuses on expanding healthy food access, improving children's nutrition and alleviating global poverty. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Sandra Mariscal, Director of Philanthropy
Whole Foods Market Foundation
Sandra.Mariscal@wholefoods.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/whole-foods-market-foundation-awards-over-900-000-in-community-first-g-1127748

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
