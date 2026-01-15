CNH Industrial's Basildon, UK Plant Launches Tree-Planting Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / As part of CNH's ongoing commitment to sustainability and community, its Basildon plant in the UK is excited to announce a new tree-planting Initiative across the site.

The project - funded by Trees for Climate and supported by DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) - involves members of environmental charity, the Thames Chase Trust's Programmes Team, the Thames Chase Conservation volunteers, and volunteers from the Basildon plant. It aims to enhance the landscape, support biodiversity, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Paul Cumming, Basildon's Environmental Health and Safety Advisor, together with Becky Gibson, Thames Chase Programmes Manager, organised and led the planting of the first 28 trees and 200 whips for the hedgerows in December. More tree planting days are planned in the first quarter of this year amounting to around 200 new trees in total.

The initiative divides the site into seven distinct planting zones, each carefully matched with tree species that offer both visual appeal and ecological value. Options include native species such as Wild Pear, Rowan, Silver Birch, and Oak - each selected for their ability to provide shade, improve air quality, and create habitats for local wildlife.

UK-based grant program, Trees for Climate, funds large-scale tree planting projects to help combat climate change. Beyond beautifying the environment, these trees will play a vital role in capturing carbon, regulating soil and water, and supporting pollinators and birds. The project also fosters staff engagement, with opportunities to volunteer for the planting days. Volunteers will be recognized as "Planting Champions" on our sustainability board.

"This initiative is about more than planting trees - it's about working together to create a healthier, more vibrant workplace and community," said Ed Kerley, UK Head of HR for CNH. "Everyone's input helps ensure we choose the best mix for aesthetics, biodiversity, and long-term value."

"It has been fantastic to finally get spades in the ground, planting trees around the tractor plant. The change is instantly noticeable and the trees will have great benefits for people, the environment and wildlife, added Becky Gibson, Programmes Manager, Thames Chase Trust. "Plant staff have voted for their favourite tree species, selected for their blossom, fruit, autumn colour or attractive bark. The staff are being involved in the planting of the trees too and with a sense of ownership will be key to helping them flourish with regular watering particularly in the drier months. We are extremely pleased to be involved in such a great project."

