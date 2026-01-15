All references to dollar amounts are references to Canadian Dollars

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "best efforts" brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of $25,500,000. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 25,500,000 Units at a price of $1.00 per Unit.

Each Unit consisted of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $1.30 per Common Share until January 15, 2029.

The Offering was completed pursuant to National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions set forth in Part 5A thereof, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrators' Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, except Québec, and such other jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 - Distributions Outside Canada ("OSC Rule 72-503"). The Units issued in the Offering pursuant to the LIFE Exemption and pursuant to OSC Rule 72-503 will not be subject to any statutory hold period, subject to limitations under applicable Canadian securities laws. An amended and restated offering document dated January 7, 2026 (the "Amended Offering Document") can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.kuyasilver.com.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and other available funds for general corporate and working capital purposes, to advance the Company's Bethania project in Peru ("Bethania Project") with the acquisition of and/or development of concentrate processing capacity (which may include, at the Company's discretion, the acquisition of processing operations or equipment that may be located outside of the immediate Bethania Project area), to continue to explore the Silver Kings Project in Ontario and for discretionary growth capital, as more specifically detailed in the Amended and Restated Offering Document.

The Offering was co-led by A.G.P. Canada Investments ULC and Integrity Capital Group Inc. , A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as US Agent (the "Agents"). As consideration for their services, the Agents received aggregate cash fees of 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering plus a structuring fee of 1% of the gross proceeds from the Offering (up to $150,000). In addition, the Agents received broker warrants equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Units sold (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at a price of $1.00 until January 15, 2029, and is subject to a statutory hold period expiring May 16, 2026, in accordance with the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This press release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's goals, plans and objectives. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic, regulatory, or other unforeseen uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: success of the Company's projects; prices for metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital estimates; prices for energy inputs; labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

