Lir Life Sciences Corp.: LIR Life Sciences Launches Comparative Animal Study to Advance Transdermal Delivery of Second Generation GLP/GIP-based Obesity Therapies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTC PINK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN:A41QA9) ("LIR" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the launch of a controlled comparative animal study designed to evaluate cell-penetrating peptide (CPP) mediated, needle-free transdermal delivery of second generation GLP/GIP-based obesity therapies. This in vivo study represents an important next step towards advancing LIR's transdermal platform from design-stage planning into functional testing in a small animal model.

Working with its scientific collaborators, LIR will assess whether a CPP-enabled, skin-applied formulation of a representative second generation GLP/GIP-based obesity therapy can achieve meaningful biological activity when delivered through the skin. Study animals will receive either a topical CPP formulation or a standard subcutaneous injection, followed by a controlled glucose challenge. Blood glucose levels will be measured over time to compare how effectively each route of administration supports glucose control.

The study will use a standard glucose tolerance test, a well-established method in metabolic research and clinical practice.1 Incretin-based therapies that are working as intended have been shown to help keep the blood sugar curve lower and flatter after the glucose load.2 If the CPP-enabled transdermal formulation is found to deliver sufficient drug into circulation, LIR expects that animals treated via the skin should show more stable glucose profiles.

By focusing on GLP/GIP-based incretin therapies as a class, rather than a single branded product, the study is intended to probe the broader applicability of the CPP-enabled transdermal platform. The resulting data are expected to help define where needle-free delivery may match or approach injectable performance and to guide selection of the most promising molecules for further development and potential IND-enabling work.

These efforts align with LIR's objective to create patient-friendly, scalable alternatives to injectable incretin therapies for obesity and related metabolic conditions. Needle-free, skin-applied treatments could simplify administration, improve adherence, and reduce treatment burden for patients who might otherwise require frequent injections for long-term weight and glucose management.

"What matters most about this study is the ability to explore a delivery pathway with potential relevance across a whole class of incretin therapies, rather than focusing on one molecule alone. Demonstrating glucose control from a skin-applied formulation would validate a tangible therapeutic pathway with the potential to streamline development across multiple GLP/GIP-based drugs," said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences.

The Company also announces that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") (business address: 251 Queens Quay East, Suite 204, Toronto, ON, M5A 0X3; email: david@icpartners.ca; telephone: +16478738519; and contact name: David Campbell) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of January 13, 2026 and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

AboutLIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

