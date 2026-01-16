Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Affinity Metals Corp. (CSE: AFF) (the "Company" or "Affinity Metals") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.05 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued on exercise thereof, will have a hold period expiring May 16, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Robert Edwards, the Company's CEO, President and a director, reports that prior to the grant of 450,000 options to him on January 15, 2026, he owned or controlled 8,532,540 shares of the Company representing approximately 13% of the outstanding Affinity Metals shares on a non-diluted basis. After the current grant of options, on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 5,000,000 share purchase warrants and 2,620,000 stock options now held by Mr. Edwards), Mr. Edwards would have ownership and control over approximately 22% of the then issued Affinity Metals shares. The options recently granted to Mr. Edwards are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Edwards may acquire additional shares of the Company or dispose of Affinity Metals shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Darren Blaney, the Company's CFO and a director, reports that prior to the grant of 450,000 options to him on January 15, 2026, he owned or controlled 5,236,940 shares of the Company representing approximately 8% of the outstanding Affinity Metals shares on a non-diluted basis. After the current grant of options, on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 1,200,000 share purchase warrants and 2,620,000 stock options now held by Mr. Blaney), Mr. Blaney would have ownership and control over approximately 13% of the then issued Affinity Metals shares. The options recently granted to Mr. Blaney are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Blaney may acquire additional shares of the Company or dispose of Affinity Metals shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning reports for each of Robert Edwards and Darren Blaney may be obtained under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or from the Company at 600 - 890 West Pender Street, British Columbia, V6C 1J9.

About Affinity Metals Corp.:

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

The Company's flagship project is the 100% owned Regal high grade silver property located near Revelstoke, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF AFFINITY METALS CORP.

"Robert Edwards"

Robert Edwards, President & CEO

Further information about Affinity Metals can be found on its website at: www.affinity-metals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what the Company's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such statements.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those identified in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280593

Source: Affinity Metals Corp.