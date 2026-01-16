

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RootStim is recalling its Beard Growth Serum with 5 percent minoxidil due to serious safety issues, particularly the risk of child poisoning.



This recall, announced on January 15, 2026, affects roughly 16,900 spray bottles that didn't meet the required child-resistant packaging standards under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.



Minoxidil, the serum's key ingredient, can be dangerous or even fatal if ingested by young children. Officials pointed out that the packaging isn't child-resistant, which raises the chances of kids getting into it. The recall specifically involves the RootStim Beard Growth Serum in 60ml bottles.



Consumers who have bought this product, are advised to stop using it right away and make sure it's out of children's reach. RootStim is offering replacements with safer packaging.



This recall highlights ongoing worries about cosmetics and personal care items that include active pharmaceutical ingredients.



Parents and caregivers are asked to check their homes for the recalled serum and follow the instructions provided to avoid any risk of accidental poisoning.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News