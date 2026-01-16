

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation figures from Germany and Italy are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation figures for December. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent in November.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices for December.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes final inflation data for December. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation edged up to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in November.



