

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Aker BP ASA (AKRBP.OL), a Norwegian oil company, on Friday reported a decline in preliminary net production and net volume sold for the full year.



For fiscal 2025, net production stood at 420.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd), less than 439 mboepd in the previous year. Net volume sold declined to 424.6 mboepd from 430 mboepd last year.



The company will release its annual report on February 11.



