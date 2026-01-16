

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron (CVX) said the company by its subsidiary, Chevron Mediterranean Limited, and the working interest owners of the Leviathan natural gas reservoir have reached a Final Investment Decision to expand the production capacity of the Leviathan production platform located offshore Israel. The Leviathan expansion project is expected to come online towards the end of the current decade. The project includes drilling three additional offshore wells, adding additional subsea infrastructure, and enhancing the treatment facilities on the Leviathan production platform.



Leviathan working interest owners include Chevron Mediterranean Limited as operator - 39.66%, NewMed Energy - 45.34%, and Ratio Energies - 15%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News