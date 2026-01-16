DJ Retirement of Brian Fagan and Appointment of Mari Hurley as Chief Financial Officer

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Retirement of Brian Fagan and Appointment of Mari Hurley as Chief Financial Officer 16-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Retirement of Brian Fagan and Appointment of Mari Hurley as Chief Financial Officer 16 January 2026, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES"), Ireland's largest provider of private rental accommodation, today announces that, after almost five years' dedicated service with the Company, Brian Fagan, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has notified the Company of his intention to retire this summer. He will be succeeded by Mari Hurley who will join the Company, on a date to be confirmed in due course, initially as CFO designate before assuming the role of CFO on Brian's retirement. Ms Hurley joins the Company from her current role as CFO of state broadcaster RTÉ. She has extensive experience as a CFO and business leader in Ireland and the UK, in publicly listed companies as well as in large private and semi state companies. In addition, she served as a non-executive Director on the Board of the National Asset Management Agency ("NAMA") for ten years from 2014 to 2024. Prior to her current role in RTE she worked as CFO for the AA (Ireland) for 3 years and for Premier Lotteries Ireland (operator of the Irish National Lottery) for 3 years. She also served as CFO in Hostelworld Group plc, a role she held for 11 years. Prior to that Ms Hurley served as CFO for the property advisory firm Sherry FitzGerald Group during its time as a listed company. Ms Hurley is a chartered accountant and holds a B. Comm from University College Cork and a Master of Accounting from University of Dublin, Ireland. Ms Hurley's appointment as CFO follows an extensive and rigorous selection process, both domestically and internationally, led by the Company's Nomination Committee together with the CEO and supported by independent third-party advisors. This role is not a Board position at present. Eddie Byrne, CEO of I-RES, commented: "I would like to sincerely thank Brian for his immense contribution to I-RES since joining the Company in 2021. Following the successful internalisation of the management of the business, Brian established a best-in-class finance function and delivered a new IT platform that continues to support the company's technology transformation. During his tenure, he also implemented new long-term funding structures, strengthening the capital base and leaving the business well positioned to deliver new rental accommodation and execute its strategic objectives. On a personal level, I would like to acknowledge Brian's invaluable support and consistently sound counsel since I joined I-RES in 2024, and to wish him every success and fulfilment in his retirement. I am also very pleased to announce that Mari will join I-RES as our next CFO. Mari has an extensive and highly successful track record as a CFO across private, semi-state and listed companies, spanning a wide range of sectors - including property - with operations across multiple international markets. Her depth of experience will be a significant and complementary addition to I-RES as we continue to play a vital role in addressing the country's ongoing residential accommodation needs, and I look forward to welcoming her to the team. END For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 Email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 Email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 415044 EQS News ID: 2261024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

