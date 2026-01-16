Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
16.01.26 | 08:19
0,945 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9451,01810:02
Dow Jones News
16.01.2026 08:33 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Retirement of Brian Fagan and Appointment of Mari Hurley as Chief Financial Officer

DJ Retirement of Brian Fagan and Appointment of Mari Hurley as Chief Financial Officer 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Retirement of Brian Fagan and Appointment of Mari Hurley as Chief Financial Officer 
16-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

Retirement of Brian Fagan and 
 
Appointment of Mari Hurley as Chief Financial Officer 

16 January 2026, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES"), Ireland's largest provider 
of private rental accommodation, today announces that, after almost five years' dedicated service with the Company, 
Brian Fagan, Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), has notified the Company of his intention to retire this summer.  He will 
be succeeded by Mari Hurley who will join the Company, on a date to be confirmed in due course, initially as CFO 
designate before assuming the role of CFO on Brian's retirement.   

Ms Hurley joins the Company from her current role as CFO of state broadcaster RTÉ.  She has extensive experience as a 
CFO and business leader in Ireland and the UK, in publicly listed companies as well as in large private and semi state 
companies. In addition, she served as a non-executive Director on the Board of the National Asset Management Agency 
("NAMA") for ten years from 2014 to 2024. Prior to her current role in RTE she worked as CFO for the AA (Ireland) for 3 
years and for Premier Lotteries Ireland (operator of the Irish National Lottery) for 3 years.  She also served as CFO 
in Hostelworld Group plc, a role she held for 11 years.  Prior to that Ms Hurley served as CFO for the property 
advisory firm Sherry FitzGerald Group during its time as a listed company. 
 
Ms Hurley is a chartered accountant and holds a B. Comm from University College Cork and a Master of Accounting from 
University of Dublin, Ireland.  
 
Ms Hurley's appointment as CFO follows an extensive and rigorous selection process, both domestically and 
internationally, led by the Company's Nomination Committee together with the CEO and supported by independent 
third-party advisors. This role is not a Board position at present.  
 
Eddie Byrne, CEO of I-RES, commented: 
 
"I would like to sincerely thank Brian for his immense contribution to I-RES since joining the Company in 2021.  
Following the successful internalisation of the management of the business, Brian established a best-in-class finance 
function and delivered a new IT platform that continues to support the company's technology transformation. During his 
tenure, he also implemented new long-term funding structures, strengthening the capital base and leaving the business 
well positioned to deliver new rental accommodation and execute its strategic objectives.  On a personal level, I would 
like to acknowledge Brian's invaluable support and consistently sound counsel since I joined I-RES in 2024, and to wish 
him every success and fulfilment in his retirement. 

I am also very pleased to announce that Mari will join I-RES as our next CFO. Mari has an extensive and highly 
successful track record as a CFO across private, semi-state and listed companies, spanning a wide range of sectors - 
including property - with operations across multiple international markets. Her depth of experience will be a 
significant and complementary addition to I-RES as we continue to play a vital role in addressing the country's ongoing 
residential accommodation needs, and I look forward to welcoming her to the team. 

END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                                        Tel: +353 
(1) 5570974 
 
Stephen Mulcair, Investor Relations                                                                         Tel: +353 
(1) 5570974 
 
                                                                                                                        
           Email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                                   
Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                                         Tel: 
+353 (0) 86 035 3749 
 
Email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 415044 
EQS News ID:  2261024 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2261024&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.