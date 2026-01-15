Serina Therapeutics, Inc.: Serina Therapeutics Receives NYSE Deficiency Notification Regarding Shareholders' Equity

HUNTSVILLE, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. ("Serina" or the "Company") (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its lead Investigational New Drug ("IND") candidate, SER-252, for advanced Parkinson's disease, enabled by its proprietary POZ PlatformTM drug optimization technology, received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that it is below the continued listing criteria under Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE's listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide ("Company Guide"), because the Company reported stockholders' equity of $1.6 million as of September 30, 2025, and has had losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024. The Company is also not currently eligible for any exemption in Section 1003(a) of the Company Guide from the stockholders' equity requirements.

In connection with its non-compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the Company Guide, the Company must submit a plan by February 8, 2026, advising of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by July 9, 2027 which is eighteen months from receipt of the Letter ("Cure Period"). If the NYSE American accepts the Plan, the Company will be able to continue its listing during the Cure Period and will be subject to periodic reviews including quarterly monitoring for compliance with the Plan until it has regained compliance. If the Plan is not accepted by the NYSE American, the Letter states that delisting proceedings will commence.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina's POZ PlatformTM provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

About the POZ PlatformTM

Serina's proprietary POZ technology is based on a synthetic, water soluble, low viscosity polymer called poly(2-oxazoline). Serina's POZ technology is engineered to provide greater control in drug loading and more precision in the rate of release of attached drugs delivered via subcutaneous injection. The therapeutic agents in Serina's product candidates are typically well-understood and marketed drugs that are effective but are limited by pharmacokinetic profiles that can include toxicity, side effects and short half-life. Serina believes that by using POZ technology, drugs with narrow therapeutic windows can be designed to maintain more desirable and stable levels in the blood.

Serina's POZ platform delivery technology has potential for use across a broad range of payloads and indications. Serina intends to advance additional applications of the POZ platform via out-licensing, co-development, or other partnership arrangements, including the non-exclusive license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. to use Serina's POZ polymer technology for use in lipid nanoparticle drug (LNP) delivery formulations.

About SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine)

SER 252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina's POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS). CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of levodopa-related motor complications (dyskinesia) in Parkinson's disease. Preclinical studies support the potential of SER 252 to provide CDS without skin reactions.

