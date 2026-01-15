Anzeige
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 23:06 Uhr
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces January 2026 Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its January 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12917 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The January 2026 distribution will be payable on February 17, 2026 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2026.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,000 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

