Silvercorp Metals Inc.: Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for the Third Quarter, Fiscal 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 ("Q3 Fiscal 2026"). Silvercorp expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2026 unaudited interim financial results on Monday, February 9, 2026, after market close.

Q3 Fiscal 2026 Operational Highlights

Record revenue of approximately $126.1 million, an increase of 51% over the same quarter last year ("Q3 Fiscal 2025");

Silver production of 1.9 million ounces, a decrease of 4% over Q3 Fiscal 2025; silver equivalent (only silver and gold) i production of 2.0 million ounces, a decrease of 5% compared to 2.1 million ounces in Q3 Fiscal 2025;

production of 2.0 million ounces, a decrease of 5% compared to 2.1 million ounces in Q3 Fiscal 2025; Lead production of 16.4 million pounds, a decrease of 4% over Q3 Fiscal 2025;

Zinc production of 7.0 million pounds, an increase of 5% over Q3 Fiscal 2025;

Stockpiled 61,105 tonnes of ore at the Ying Mining District to be processed during the Chinese New Year;

Active exploration continued at the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine with a total of 89,208 metres ("m") of drilling and 22,271 m of exploration tunneling completed; and

Kuanping mine construction continued, with 3,297 m of ramp development and 693 m of exploration tunneling completed.

Q3 Fiscal 2026 Operational Details

The Ying Mining District processed 328,425 tonnes of ore, up 18% over Q3 Fiscal 2025. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 2,096 ounces of gold, or 1.9 million ounce of silver equivalent, plus 14.7 million pounds of lead, and 1.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing production an increase of 2% in gold and decreases of 2%, 4%, 4%, and 16% in silver, silver equivalent, lead and zinc, respectively, over Q3 Fiscal 2025. Lower production was due to lower head grades, as a result of the XRT sorter undergoing maintenance in October 2025 and higher dilution associated with an increase in shrinkage mining. A total of 76,607 m of drilling and 19,917 m of exploration tunneling were completed in Q3 Fiscal 2026.

The GC Mine processed 87,095 tonnes of ore, up 4% over Q3 Fiscal 2025. Approximately 0.1 million ounces of silver, 1.7 million pounds of lead, and 5.1 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing an increase of 15% in zinc and decreases of 28% in silver and 6% in lead over Q3 Fiscal 2025. A total of 12,601 m of drilling and 2,353 m of exploration tunneling were completed in Q3 Fiscal 2026.

Consolidated Operational Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024



Q3 Fiscal 2026

Q3 Fiscal 2025

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated Ore Processed (tonnes) 328,425 87,095 415,520

277,695 84,115 361,810 Silver-lead Ore (tonne) 299,217 87,095 386,312

255,783 84,115 339,898 Gold Ore (tonne) 29,208 - 29,208

21,912 - 21,912















Head Grade for Silver-lead Ore













Silver (grams/tonne) 190 52



226 77

Lead (%) 2.3 1.0



2.9 1.1

Zinc (%) 0.4 2.9



0.6 2.7

















Head Grade for Gold Ore













Gold (grams/tonne) 1.2 -



2.1 -

Silver (grams/tonne) 57 -



67 -

Lead (%) 1.1 -



0.7 -

















Recovery Rates













Gold (%)* 92.8 -



94.6 -

Silver (%) 95.3 85.9



94.7 82.8

Lead (%) 93.6 89.1



94.0 90.3

Zinc (%) 63 92.7



68.9 90.3

















Metals Produced













Silver (million ounces) 1.7 0.1 1.9

1.8 0.2 1.9 Gold (ounces) 2,096 - 2,096

2,056 - 2,056 Silver equivalent (million ounces) 1.9 0.1 2.0

2.0 0.2 2.1 Lead (million pounds) 14.7 1.7 16.4

15.2 1.9 17.1 Zinc (million pounds) 1.9 5.1 7.0

2.3 4.4 6.7















Metals Sold













Silver (million ounces) 1.7 0.1 1.9

1.8 0.2 2.0 Gold (ounces) 2,250 - 2,250

1,875 - 1,875 Lead (million pounds) 14.7 1.8 16.4

15.2 1.9 17.1 Zinc (million pounds) 1.9 5.2 7.0

2.2 4.4 6.6 *Only representing the gold recovery rate for Gold Ore.

Consolidated Operational Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024



Nine months ended December 31,2025

Nine months ended December 31,2024

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated Ore Processed (tonnes) 876,782 238,212 1,114,994

709,435 257,276 966,711 Silver-lead Ore (tonne) 787,343 238,212 1,025,555

661,972 257,276 919,248 Gold Ore (tonne) 89,439 - 89,439

47,463 - 47,463















Head Grade for Silver-lead Ore













Silver (grams/tonne) 204 61



239 67

Lead (%) 2.6 0.9



3.0 0.9

Zinc (%) 0.5 2.7



0.6 2.5

















Head Grade for Gold Ore













Gold (grams/tonne) 1.3 -



1.9 -

Silver (grams/tonne) 63 -



80 -

Lead (%) 0.9 -



1.0 -

















Recovery Rates













Gold (%)* 93.5 -



93.6 -

Silver (%) 95.5 85.6



94.8 83.0

Lead (%) 93.8 89.4



94.1 89.6

Zinc (%) 64.2 91.4



70.6 90.3

















Metals Produced













Silver (million ounces) 5.0 0.4 5.3

4.9 0.5 5.3 Gold (ounces) 6,231 - 6,231

4,385 - 4,385 Silver equivalent (million ounces) 5.5 0.4 5.9

5.2 0.5 5.7 Lead (million pounds) 42.2 4.2 46.4

41.3 4.6 45.9 Zinc (million pounds) 5.2 12.7 17.9

6.5 12.4 18.9















Metals Sold













Silver (million ounces) 5.0 0.4 5.4

4.9 0.4 5.3 Gold (ounces) 6,234 - 6,234

4,112 - 4,112 Lead (million pounds) 42.2 4.2 46.4

41.3 4.7 46.0 Zinc (million pounds) 5.2 12.7 17.9

6.5 12.5 19.0 *Only representing the gold recovery rate for Gold Ore.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

i Silver equivalent is calculated by converting the gold metal quantity to its silver equivalent using the ratio between the net realized selling prices of gold and silver achieved, and then adding the converted amount expressed in silver ounces to the ounces of silver.

