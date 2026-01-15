Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides announces Q4 2025 sales and updates cash-flow expectations

Stockholm, January 15, 2026 - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, today announces the net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 and updates its cash-flow expectations.

Full-year sales of Pepaxti more than doubled in 2025 with the company's launch in Italy exceeding expectations. The growth rate has been negatively impacted by slower-than-expected uptake in Germany during the second half of 2025 and in Spain during the fourth quarter due to a strike among medical doctors.

· Based on unaudited figures, Oncopeptides expects Q4 net sales to amount to 18.6 million SEK, an increase of 88 percent versus Q4 2024 and full year 2025 sales to amount to 71.2 million SEK, an increase of 125 percent versus 2024.

As first communicated during the first quarter 2025, Oncopeptides is involved in partnership negotiations for Japan. The Company has focused its negotiations to one well-established sizeable Japanese pharma company from which the company has received a non-binding offer for the licensing of Pepaxti for the Japanese market and have recently progressed into contracting discussions.

